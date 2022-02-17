Expert suggests 'very strongly' that people continue to wear facemasks 

An infectious diseases consultant has said that they would “suggest very strongly” that people continue to wear facemasks even if rules around mask-wearing are loosened.

The Taoiseach yesterday gave a strong indication that the rules were to be loosened as the worst of the pandemic appears to now be behind us.

However, infectious diseases consultant Dr Cliona Ní Cheallaigh has said there is “still an awful lot of Covid circulating” and in order to avoid contracting the virus, would suggest “very strongly that you continue to wear your masks”.

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Ní Cheallaigh said that “unfortunately” the vaccine did not offer 100% protection and that recent high case numbers are likely due to people with compromised immune systems being infected with Covid-19.

She warned that pregnant women were particularly vulnerable to infection.

“If there's one group I really implore to get vaccinated, it's pregnant women,” she said.

Meanwhile, Professor of Immunology, Paul Moynagh has said that “now is as good as it’s going to get” with regard to cases of Omicron and that it is time to halt mandatory wearing of masks.

Prof. Moynagh told Newstalk Breakfast that there was now a level of immunity in the population because of vaccination and that the Omicron variant is less severe and the high numbers are not translating into high hospital numbers or severe illness.

There will be new variants. If we don’t lift mask restrictions now, when will we lift them?

Masks do have a benefit, he said but Omicron is very difficult to control and some people will continue to wear masks and carry on antigen tests as there is a move towards “personal evaluation of risk.”

However, he said he hopes there would not be conflict in workplaces between colleagues who had differing opinions on mask-wearing in the workplace.

Masks in the workplace

That fear was also voiced by the general secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union (NBRU), Dermot O’Leary who said his members were concerned there could be conflict between passengers over the wearing of masks.

Mr O’Leary said his union had led the campaign to have masks be made mandatory on public transport. It is only three weeks since there had been a return to 100% of capacity on transport so his members are concerned that it was “rushing” to remove the mandatory rule on masks on public transport.

“Maybe at the end of March”, he said, agreeing with a suggestion by Prof. Christine Loscher on Wednesday that it would be better to wait until the weather improved and seasonal factors did not have an impact on the virus.

However, Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence Ireland, said he believes it is time for people to make up their own minds on wearing masks.

Compliance from retail workers and shoppers had been exceptional, he told Morning Ireland, but it has taken away from the enjoyable experience of shoppers.

It is crucial that shoppers and shop workers are not made to feel uncomfortable, whatever the decision. Mr Graham added that he expects many people would continue to wear masks for some time to come.

But Fr Tim Hazelwood, Parish Priest of Killeagh in East Cork, said he is not sure that people are mentally and emotionally ready for the easing of restrictions.

He said there are a number of his parishioners who would continue to stay away from the church out of fear and that he would not be comfortable putting ashes on people’s foreheads on Ash Wednesday in a few weeks’ time.