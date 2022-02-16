Facemasks will be scrapped in schools immediately if Nphet advises

The Education Minister will move to immediately scrap mandatory facemasks in schools if Nphet advise this.

Nphet is due to meet tomorrow to discuss the remaining Covid restrictions, including the need for facemasks in schools. It has been suggested that Nphet could recommend that the wearing of face coverings become a personal choice.

Minister Norma Foley has said she will accept any advise that comes out of the meeting.

She indicated that enhanced cleaning practices and measures around hand hygiene will remain in place for some time, but said masks will be something the public experts will be reviewing during their meeting.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, says she will accept the advice that comes out of tomorrow's Nphet meeting. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Concerns

Asked about concerns raised by teaching unions around a potential change in the rules, Ms Foley said: "We have always followed public health advice and that public health advice has served us well in our schools.

"It has been a source of assurance and reassurance to all our school communities that we had consistently followed public health advice, and in this instance, we will do likewise."

She added: "I think there's an acceptance that many of these measures like if you're symptomatic you stay at home and the hand hygiene and the enhanced cleaning and all of that, we will continue to keep that up. But in relation to the masks, we will await their advice and we will follow their advice."

Asked if she expects to be able to issue a directive to schools on masks as early as Monday, Ms Foley said any recommendations would have to go to Cabinet, but she again stressed that all advice will be followed.