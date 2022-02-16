Tony Holohan considering whether there is continued need for masks

Tony Holohan considering whether there is continued need for masks

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 20:43
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Taoiseach has given a strong indication to a private Fianna Fáil meeting that the rules around mask wearing are set to be loosened, as the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic appears over.

Micheál Martin has told a private meeting of the Fianna Fáil party that Nphet could draw a distinction between mandatory mask wearing by law and public health advice.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Nphet meeting, Mr Martin said the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is “considering mask wearing” and whether there is a continued need for them.

Mr Martin also said the Government needs to keep the focus on vaccination.

“There will be nearly 800,000 people who had Covid who will be eligible for a booster from March onwards. The booster has a huge impact on reducing hospitalisation,” the Taoiseach said.

“We could have an annual vaccine and NIAC are examining the next phase of the vaccination policy for Covid,” he added.

108 Covid deaths reported in seven days as 9,881 new cases confirmed

