Government strategy on gender-based violence delayed 

A much-anticipated Government strategy on sexual and gender-based violence has been delayed.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee had said the strategy, which is expected to set out a plan to increase the number of refuge beds, increase supports and overhaul the justice system to provide greater support to victims, would be published by March.

However, it is understood it will now be at least April by the time it is ready, as the public consultation stage is expected to take longer than anticipated.

Chair of the Special Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality Ivana Bacik described the delay as "disappointing" and said she would be calling Ms McEntee in before the committee.

"It's disappointing to see the slippage, I must say. We as a committee will be engaging with the minister on it, because the Citizens Assembly made very important recommendations on gender-based violence," she said, adding publication of the report should now not be delayed beyond Easter, which falls in mid-April this year.

While a considerable amount of work had already been carried out in the development of the third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence, a senior source said the death of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore last month had added an "increased determination".

"It's a significant policy issue that we have to get right."

A three-week public consultation will open from next Thursday and will be open for three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice will also be engaging in high-level consultations with stakeholders next week to ensure the strategy goes far enough.

Speaking earlier this week, Ms McEntee said: "We're working to have that as soon as possible. I'll be opening a consultation next week. What's really important is that before we publish it, not only does the sector have an opportunity to see a draft version of the strategy to make sure there's nothing that's been left out, but that the general public have their say as well.

"That consultation will be open next week, the 17th. It will go for three weeks. I want to, of course, have an opportunity to be able to look at what comes forward and as soon as we have that work done it will be published so it will be in a matter of months."

Noeline Blackwell of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the issue requires a whole-of Government commitment.

"This isn't about just implementing the strategy, this is about all of Government implementing the strategy with the support of everybody in the community and voluntary sector.

"So if it has to take another month to ensure that there is full buy-in throughout Government, because there is no department that I can think of that doesn't have a role to play in this. I can imagine it is a complex and complicated piece of work."