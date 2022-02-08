Helen McEntee promises at least 400 domestic violence beds and a refuge in every county

The Justice Minister has promised to deliver at least 400 domestic violence beds and to establish refuges in every county.

Helen McEntee has made it her "priority" to overhaul the entire system to make it more supportive for victims including the provision of shelters and an overhaul of the justice system.

There are currently nine counties without emergency shelter accommodation for those fleeing violence in the home.

The Minister has said she will bring an accommodation review carried out by Tusla to Cabinet next week.

Ms McEntee said there are currently 140 emergency beds across the country but she wants to introduce "multiples" of that number.

She added that she would like the see the number increase to around 400 or "potentially more".

"I think we need to be clear in setting out what we can achieve in the next strategy, which will be three years. At the moment we have 140 [beds], we need a multiple of that number. So we will set out clearly how we can do that. What I want is for people to have faith and trust in the system."

Ms McEntee said her Department are now working on 52 actions, some of which have already been delivered, to improve the entire system.

She said it should "absolutely not" be the victim who has to leave their own home in cases of domestic abuse and supports to allow them remain at home also have to be looked at.

"From the moment I went into the Department of Justice, I have prioritised this issue," Ms McEntee.

"The plan is to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse as they go through the criminal justice system, It's not a nice place, it's not a welcoming for victims," she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.