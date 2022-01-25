An Irish soccer star has once again overwhelmed a homeless charity by making another generous donation.

Premier League star and Dublin native, Jeff Hendrick, has donated a massive amount of clothing and sleeping bags to rough sleepers through the homeless charity, A Lending Hand.

Last year, Hendrick and team-mate, Robbie Brady, donated a massive storage shed and other items to the charity.

Charity organiser Keira Gill was contacted by the star’s agent in an effort to tackle the homeless situation on the nation’s streets.

Footballer Jeff Hendrick has again made a generous donation to Dublin-based, homeless charity, A Lending Hand. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The charity operates homeless supports outside the GPO and Bank of Ireland on College Green.

Ms Gill said that the Newcastle United midfielder is an “Irish legend who never forgets where he came from”.

She added: “(The donation) was delivered to the door by the amazing Jeff. This is the second year he has so kindly donated brand new tracksuit tops, waterproof jackets, socks, underwear, fleece tops, and sleeping bags for our homeless people.

“Jeff is originally from Coolock and gives back to his community like a true Irish gentleman," Ms Gill said.

Even with his busy schedule and hectic lifestyle he still remembers our homeless people and the values in giving back.

“We would be lost without this kind of support. It means we can keep people safe and alive for one more night.

“Thanks Jeff you are so kind and compassionate about our efforts in helping our homeless people and have a huge heart about giving back to our community.”

Hendrick, who turns 30 at the end of the month, has made more than 60 appearances for Ireland since his senior international debut in 2013.