Funeral of Ashling Murphy takes place in Co Offaly

Pupils from Ashling Murphy's class hold photographs of her and red roses outside St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, ahead of the funeral of the schoolteacher who was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly last Wednesday. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 10:46
Sean Murray & Maeve Lee

The funeral of 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy is taking place outside Tullamore, Co Offaly this morning. 

The primary school pupils who adored Ms Murphy will form a guard of honour as the country comes to a standstill to say a final farewell to the schoolteacher who was murdered last week while out running on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

The funeral mass can be viewed here.

Hundreds of people began to arrive at St Brigid’s Church in Mountbolus before 9am this morning, hours ahead of the 11am start-time for the funeral mass.

Ashling Murphy: Picture: RIP.ie
Ashling Murphy: Picture: RIP.ie

The assembled, and ever-growing, crowd were largely silent as they waited for the last journey of Ashling Murphy.

Among those in attendance were the pupils and staff of Durrow National School.

The first class that she taught were among those who gave Ashling a guard of honour on the way into the church.

Each of them held aloft a rose and a photo of Ashling that bore the message “fly high in the sky our shining light”.

Musicians began arriving before 10am, embracing each other as they entered St Brigid’s, with Ashling well known on the trad scene as a talented musician. President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are among those in attendance. 

An escort of Gardaí on motorcyclists led the way as Ashling’s family and friends walked alongside and behind the hearse as it made its way into the grounds of St Brigid’s.

Amy Murphy paid tribute to her sister ahead of the funeral, describing her as "the light of our lives".

Writing on Facebook last night, she said: “Ashling was the light of our lives and the heart of our family. Sadly we will lay her to rest tomorrow.

"Our family kindly asks that any musicians attending please bring their instrument and play music at the lower town cemetery after mass should you wish."

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Local parish priest Fr Michael Meade said he will be telling mourners to “be courageous”.

“Don’t be afraid to speak up, and do not be afraid to continue living as we are called to live, showing respect for all people,” he told the BBC yesterday. 

“There is a great community spirit here, and it is a real example of how we are called to live, to care for each other as best we can, and that has been given physical evidence.” 

Pupils from Durrow National School and team-mates at Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA club will form guards of honour at the funeral.

