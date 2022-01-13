18,904 new cases of Covid-19 with 1,011 hospitalised

The Department of Health has confirmed that 18,904 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today.

It comes as 1,011 patients with the virus are in hospital, 92 of whom are in intensive care.

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer reminded people of the importance of correct mask wearing.

The rules for close contacts have been changed and they involve higher grade masks being used.

People who are deemed close contacts but have received a booster vaccination and have no symptoms will no longer have to isolate for five days.

But they have been advised to continue taking regular antigen tests and wear a higher grade mask.

"It is important to note that the latest public health advice around self-isolation and restriction of movement places an increased emphasis on the use by cases and close contacts of higher-grade face masks, as opposed to cloth masks," Dr Tony Holohan said.

He said that close contacts should wear a medical grade or FFP2 mask. Others who should wear the higher grade masks are:

Anyone 13 years and older who is a confirmed case or who has symptoms suggestive of Covid-19;

Over 60s and vulnerable people of all ages in indoor or crowded outdoor places;

Anyone visiting a healthcare setting or when visiting those who are vulnerable to Covid-19 in any setting

“Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin," Dr Holohan added.

The CMO said that those with the virus and people with close contacts should follow other measures as well.

"Other protective measures including strict limiting of social contacts are also advised for the full 10 days following a confirmed Covid-19 infection or close contact.

"These combined measures are intended to offset any increase in risk of transmission that may result from the reduction and or removal of the requirement to self-isolate or restrict movements."