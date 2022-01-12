Government expected to back easing of close contact rules today

Close contacts of Covid-19 cases who have had a booster and have no symptoms will no longer have to isolate under changes expected to be rubberstamped today by the Government.

Advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) which will go before Cabinet this morning, recommends:

People who are close contacts who have received a booster vaccine and have no symptoms should no longer be required to isolate for five days;

Non-boosted close contacts should have to restrict movements for seven days;

All positive cases should be required to isolate for seven days, reduced from 10;

Those with a positive antigen test should no longer need PCR confirmation. An online portal is being set to allow people upload antigen test and close contact details.

Public health officials estimate that, while not reflected in official figures, up to 500,000 people are now contracting the virus in Ireland per week. The World Health Organization has forecast that 50% of the population in Europe will be infected with the Omicron variant in the next six to eight weeks.

Further 19,290 cases confirmed

A further 19,290 cases of Covid-19 were officially confirmed here last night and the 14-day incidence rate is at its highest since the pandemic began. However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that the Government has been told the real case figure is much higher.

“It’s maybe 60,000, maybe 70,000 a day, which is 400,000 to 500,000 a week,” he said.

Mr Donnelly described the new recommendations from Nphet as “very positive”.

"It makes it easier for people that they don’t have to go and get a second test, and it frees up some of the pressure on the PCR system as well because obviously we want people to be able to get those PCR tests as quickly as possible," he said.

We’re very, very aware of how difficult it is for the people themselves, their employers, for their communities that so many people have been asked to restrict their movements if they’re a close contact.

“The recommendation is still that there is regular antigen testing for a number of days after being identified as a close contact and that people wear higher medical-grade or FFP2 masks.”

The health minister was unable to say if Ireland has reached the peak of its Omicron wave.

CMO's letter In a letter, written on January 6 and published yesterday, chief medical officer Tony Holohan told Mr Donnelly that the level of infection was estimated at between 5.7% and 9.6% at that point. Infection rates continue to rise across all age groups, the letter said. “Incidence in all age groups under 65 years of age is the highest recorded at any point in the pandemic,” the letter said, and the rate of infection among those over aged 65 is approaching the peak 12 months ago. These high case numbers have led Nphet to say that current restrictions should remain in place until the end of January. However, the letter did add: “The recent increase in incidence and hospitalisation has not as yet translated into increased critical care admissions or mortality.”

The figures published last night reported 1,062 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 92 of them in intensive care. That is one more in hospital and three more in intensive care compared to the previous day.

Temporary driving rules derogation

Meanwhile, as businesses continue to struggle with the pandemic’s impact on staff numbers and supply chains, the Road Safety Authority and the Department of Transport have agreed to allow a temporary derogation of the EU driving and resting time rules.

The move is being made because of the impact of Omicron on heavy goods vehicles operations and in response to requests from the haulage industry.

The derogation will apply up to January 30, and will see driving time rules relaxed by lifting the fortnightly driving limit from 90 to 112 hours.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Covid supports for businesses will remain in place for as long as is necessary.

"So long as the restrictions are in place, restricting the operation of those businesses, then Government needs to continue to stand behind those businesses and their workers with the financial support," he said.