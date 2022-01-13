FFP2 face masks: Why you should wear one and where to buy them in Ireland

Face masks were the must-have accessory of 2021, and as Covid-19 cases surge, it looks like they’re here to stay in 2022. But the advice and guidance is constantly changing as we learn more about this virus and new variants emerge.

By law, face coverings must be worn by anyone aged 9 and older on public transport, and in indoor settings such as shops, banks, post offices, cinemas, hair salons and hospitals. Face masks are also advised in “crowded” workplaces, places of worship and busy outdoor spaces and where staying 2 metres apart from people is difficult. But should we all be ditching our cloth and disposable face masks in favour of FFP2 masks? And where can we buy them?

What is the difference between disposable masks and the FFP2 masks?

The disposable surgical mask is your typical blue or white medical face mask and comes with a CE marking. It is single-use and provides 3 layers of protection against bacteria, viruses, and other large droplets. Disposable masks should never be re-used.

A respirator or FFP2 mask is a multi-layered mask. It is usually white and is designed to fit closely around the mouth and nose. These masks reduce exposure to airborne particles and we now know Covid-19 is an airborne virus.

Should I be wearing an FFP2 mask?

The latest HSE advice is that those over the age of 12 who test positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, should wear a FFP2 or disposable surgical mask. They are also recommended for those aged over 60 or those at higher risk from COVID-19 in crowded indoor or outdoor settings and those who are visiting a healthcare setting or visiting someone at higher risk of COVID-19.

So, should I ditch the cloth masks?

Possibly. Homemade or cloth masks are typically made from cotton or silk and have just one or two layers of fabric. While the HSE initially advised that cloth face masks are what most people should wear in places where a face mask is required, official guidance now states that both disposable and FFP2 masks offer better protection. However, official advice still stresses that cloth masks can also help reduce transmission.

What about face masks with valves or vents?

Face masks with valves or vents are not recommended for preventing the spread of Covid-19. This is because you can breathe in or breathe out the virus through the valve or vent.

How do I wear a FFP2 respirator mask?

First, the basics. If possible, wash your hands properly before putting on your mask. Separate the edges of the respirator mask to fully open it. Slightly bend the nose wire to form a gentle curve.

Some FFP2 masks have ear loops, others have headbands. If yours has ear loops, just fit the mask to your face (it should cover your nose, mouth and chin) and put the ear loops over your ears.

If your mask has headbands, hold the respirator mask upside down to expose the two headbands. Using your index fingers and thumbs, separate the two headbands. Now, while holding the headbands with your index fingers and thumbs, cup the respirator mask under your chin and pull the headbands up over your head.

Here is a useful video from Meath County Council showcasing how to safely wear an FFP2 mask.

Can I re-use FFP2 masks?

Official guidance from the HSE is yet to be issued on this point, but the general consensus in other countries, such as Germany and Austria, where the masks are now commonplace is that members of the public can re-use respiratory masks. However, if you chose to wear your FFP2 mask more than once, you should wait seven days since it has last been worn. The idea behind this is that the amount of infectious coronavirus on the mask has decreased to an acceptable level, such that it can once again be reused after that period.

Where to buy FFP2 masks

Similar to what we have seen with hand sanitizer and antigen tests, FFP2 masks are hard to get at the moment as more of us move towards using them. It’s worth calling your local pharmacy to check whether they have them in stock or are planning to stock up soon.

Some pharmacies we know are stocking them include Inish Pharmacies, McCauley Pharmacies and Phelan's Pharmacies in Cork. FFP2 masks are not yet available on Boots or Llyod Pharmacies Irish websites, but they are available on the English versions, LlyodsPharmacy.com and Boots.com

As well as your local pharmacy, here are a selection of Irish websites that currently have the masks in stock online.

Fitzwilliam Medical Supplies

FFP2 Masks from fitzmedicalsupplies.ie

€29.52 for a box of 30 (aprox. 99c each) at fitzmedicalsupplies.ie. In stock at the time of writing.

Healthwave

FFP2 Masks from healthwave.ie

€3.95 for a box of 5 (aprox. 80c each) at healthwave.ie. In stock at the time of writing.

Phelan's Pharmacy

Single FP2 Face Mask, €2, phelans.ie

Single FP2 Face Mask, €2 at phelans.ie