New Year's celebrations around the world dampened by Omicron

A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 12:07
Michelle McGlynn

A New Year's Eve dampened by Covid-19 may not be unprecedented but it is certainly unwelcome.

For the second year, New Year's celebrations around the globe will be muted as the latest variant rapidly spreads across the continents.

Here in Ireland, there will be no crowds gathering to watch fireworks, no dancefloor countdowns and, for many people, not even a small family get-together to see out the old year and ring in the new.

Instead, we enter 2022 with a quiet, fragile hope that perhaps this will be the year we leave Covid-19 behind.

The Pacific island of Tonga is first to ring in the New Year and celebrated at 10am Irish time, followed by New Zealand an hour later.

 

Australia is up next where new Covid-19 infections have soared again to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

Many cities are planning to go ahead with tonight's celebrations including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Authorities are expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as one million revellers would crowd inner Sydney.

