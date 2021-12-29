Ireland latest country to report record-breaking Covid-19 figures with 16,428 cases

A record-breaking 16,428 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

Ireland is just one of multiple countries across the world to confirm record-breaking case numbers today.

Right now, 568 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, up from 521 yesterday.

Of this figure, 93 are in ICU - an increase of one from yesterday.

A total of 5,912 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland, including 22 deaths since last Wednesday.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “All of the latest epidemiological indicators are a cause of concern.

"In recent days, we have seen a rise in new admissions to hospital of Covid-19 patients, at levels not seen since January 2021.

"On two consecutive days this week, over 100 patients with COVID-19 were either admitted to hospital or received a “detected” test result while in hospital.

Dr Tony Holohan:

He said the Omicron variant is "accelerating rapidly in the community" and every individual "should consider themselves potentially infectious".

“This time last year the public health advice was our only defence from Covid-19 and these measures are still central to our collective effort to minimise the spread of infection," the CMO added.

"However, as we move towards the New Year, we do so with the knowledge that 92% of our population over 16 years are now fully vaccinated, the roll out of the vaccine booster is well underway and the vaccine campaign for children aged 5-11 has commenced for those with underlying conditions."

The new figures come exactly one year on from the first Covid-19 vaccine being administered in Ireland.

Since then, some 9.5m vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland, including two million booster jabs.

Today, those aged between 30 and 39 can receive their Covid-19 booster jab, as well as those aged 16-29 who had previously received the Janssen vaccine.

High-risk children aged 5 -11 can also avail of the a smaller dose of Pfizer from today.

People aged 30 to 39 will be offered a single dose of either Pfizer or Moderna regardless of what vaccine was administered for the primary dose.

This morning, HSE Chief Operations Officer (COO), Dr Anne O’Connor, called on the public to get their booster vaccine and to behave as if they have Covid, if they have symptoms or a positive antigen test.

Annie Lynch, 79, was the first person to receive a coronavirus vaccine in Ireland on Tuesday December 29, 2020.

Dr O’Connor said that there will be pressure on capacity in hospitals next week, but said at present, the healthcare system was coping well.

"Every year there was a surge in the new year – last year it was from Covid, the previous year it was with flu," she explained.

"Capacity was always created before Christmas to prepare for the anticipated new year surge."

She said that capacity will be challenged in the coming weeks, but patients requiring care for cancer and cardiac conditions would be prioritised, and that capacity in private hospitals would also be accessed.

“There is no place in the health service sitting quiet. This will pass, we just need to get through the next few weeks,” she added.