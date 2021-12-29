First group of young children receive Covid-19 vaccinations

Vaccination clinics for primary school children aged between five and 11 began operating today as the rollout for this age category takes off.

Today also marks one year since the first Covid-19 vaccine was administered in Ireland, while those aged 30-39 can avail of their booster dose from today.

Children at the highest risk from Covid-19 or living with someone at high risk are being offered vaccines first.

Appointments for this group can now be made online, while all other children will be invited to register during January 2022. Special clinics are being run in paediatric hospitals or vaccination clinics for children, including the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin.

Eithne Hayes from Rochestown with her 10-year-old daughter Tara who will be among the first children in Cork to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This group will be offered the Pfizer vaccine with a smaller dose, with the HSE saying the immunity is similar to the higher dose vaccine used in older age groups.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer said the children’s vaccine was “a source of relief and hope for many parents all over the country who have vulnerable children, or whose child is living with someone at higher risk”.

Chief medical officer of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Dr Allan Goldman is urging all eligible children to avail of vaccination.

“Although severe disease is rare, it does occur and can occur in children who were previously well. We would urge parents to seek information on the vaccination from reputable and scientific sources like hse.ie.

“If parents know that their child has an underlying medical condition, we would urge them to register their child on the HSE website now.

“Parents, medical professionals, the HSE, CHI – we must all work together to ensure children, especially medically vulnerable children, are protected against Covid-19.”