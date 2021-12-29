Omicron risk ‘very high’, says WHO amid 11% rise in global Covid cases

Europe accounted for more than half the total, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3% increase over the previous week
Omicron risk ‘very high’, says WHO amid 11% rise in global Covid cases

A medical worker wearing protective gear holds plastic gloves for visitors waiting in line for testing at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Lee Jin-man/AP

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 10:40
Associated Press Reporter

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas, the World Health Organisation has said.

The gain followed a gradual increase since October.

The UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report that there were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from December 20-26.

Europe accounted for more than half the total, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3% increase over the previous week.

It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The WHO said that new cases in the Americas were up 39% to nearly 1.48 million, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The US alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34% increase.

Reported new cases in Africa were up 7% to nearly 275,000.

The agency said that “the overall risk related to the new variant … Omicron remains very high”.

It cited “consistent evidence” that it has a growth advantage over the Delta variant, which remains dominant in parts of the world.

The WHO noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the UK and Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospital admission with Omicron.

But it said that more data is needed “to understand the clinical markers of severity including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death, and how severity may be impacted by vaccination and/or prior … infection”.

The WHO said that the number of newly reported deaths worldwide last week was down 4% to 44,680.

Read More

US health officials recommend halving Covid isolation period

More in this section

Hong Kong Pro-democracy news outlet to close after police raids in Hong Kong
China US Space Station China complains to US over Elon Musk’s ‘dangerous’ satellites
Capitol Breach Proud Boys Judge rejects Proud Boys’ bid to have Capitol riot charges thrown out
Coronavirus#COVID-19Place: International
A Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia (Nicole Evatt/AP)

Indonesia to let Boeing 737 Max fly again after 2018 crash

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 25, 2021

  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 23
  • 26
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices