Taoiseach open to ‘informed debate’ on changing rules for transgender teenagers

Taoiseach open to ‘informed debate’ on changing rules for transgender teenagers

Micheál Martin said young trans people should be consulted (Julien Behal/PA)

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 07:23
Rebecca Black, PA

The Taoiseach has said he is “open to informed debate” on changing the law around self-identification for transgender teenagers.

The Programme for Government commits to removing the need for 16-17-year-olds to have two specialist reports to apply for legal gender recognition.

Instead they would be able to self-declare with parental consent.

Micheál Martin said he wants to see this delivered and also ensure supports are in place for young people.

I think we should consult young trans people to hear their views, many have endured unacceptable bullying in certain situations

“We do need to again harness informed opinion on this and expertise in this area but there are many, many young people who need help and support out there at the moment who are not getting the level of support that they need and this is something that concerns me,” he said.

“And I think we need to work harder and better at providing a more comprehensive range of supports to young people who need the back-up that they currently aren’t getting.

“We have settled in the Programme for Government for 16-17, I’m open to informed debate on this and the expertise of people who have been involved from a professional perspective and also the views of young people themselves.

“I think we should consult young trans people to hear their views, many have endured unacceptable bullying in certain situations.

“We need to inform their peers, the wider community in terms of the issues, greater acceptance and also greater support for young people who are going through challenging times and who definitely need greater supports both from the perspective of psychological support, counselling, help and for other people to be able to understand it better and also provision of services that they require.”

Read More

'Moral stain on the health service': Cancer patients chased by debt collectors 

More in this section

Garda stock Man killed in two-car collision in Co Wexford
Garda Man, 20s, found lying on Louth road on Christmas Day in critical condition
Financial assistance offered to households hit by Christmas Day flooding Financial assistance offered to households hit by Christmas Day flooding
TransgenderPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Prof McConkey says the severity of the illness caused by Omicron may be less severe, but the sheer level of infection makes it dangerous.</p>

Covid case numbers could double before Omicron peaks, says expert

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices