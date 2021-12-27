'Moral stain on the health service': Cancer patients chased by debt collectors 

The chasing of cancer patients by private debt collectors demanding money for inpatient fees has been described as "a moral stain on the health service".

The HSE has spent over €4m on debt-collection agencies since 2013, peaking in 2019 with an outlay of €687,214.

Those who do not have private health insurance, or qualify for a medical card, are charged in patient fees, and, according to the HSE, after an invoice is sent, a reminder is sent within 30 days, after which a third-party referral notice to a debt-collection agency is sent seven days later.

The charges are €100 for an emergency department attendance and €80 for an overnight stay. The latter charge is capped at €800 in any 12-month period.

The Irish Cancer Society said the targeting of cancer patients, many of whom simply cannot afford to pay €80 for a chemotherapy or radiotherapy session, added to their pain and suffering.

It has called on the HSE to end the use of debt collectors and said the Government needed to abolish inpatient fees for patients.

"The Irish Cancer Society has heard from patients about the distress and anxiety that contact from a debt-collection agency chasing payment for hospital charges brings," said Rachel Morrogh, director of Advocacy and External Affairs at the Irish Cancer Society. "The worries and fears that are naturally brought on by a cancer diagnosis are compounded by this practice and we want it to end."

"Going through cancer treatment makes people incredibly vulnerable, both physically and mentally, and this practice adds to their already heavy burden. We appeal to the Government and the HSE to work together to bring about a much-needed change in this area."

The removal of the charges is a recommendation for the implementation of the State's health service reform programme, Sláintecare, but there is no timeframe.

Read More Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

However, the HSE defended the practice.

"The HSE has a statutory obligation to levy and collect these charges and hospitals have the discretion to operate payment plans where appropriate," the HSE replied to Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy in a parliamentary question.

It added: "Hospital groups have advised that the standard practice for debt collection is to issue reminders of outstanding debts to patients before referral to a debt-collection agency."

One cancer patient who spoke to the Irish Examiner said debt collectors "simply don't care that your whole world is pulled apart and you don't know if you're going to survive".

Jean Cogavin, who was diagnosed at 48 with breast cancer, said a debt letter "followed her out of the hospital" after her surgery to remove a tumour.

"As soon as I went home, the bill followed you out from the hospital, whatever it was, two, three nights I stayed. They billed me up to €240 in inpatient charges," Ms Cogavin said.

"As a newly diagnosed cancer patient, you're so angry and your entire existence is all over the place, and you have people chasing you for money. I had no idea this happened. I have never received anything like this before, even with a previous health issue."

Jean received "two or three" letters and attempted to speak to the accountancy department in the hospital, but was told it had been outsourced to a private company and there was no one available to speak. She had already applied for a medical card, on advice from her nurses.

"I didn't know I'd be alive or dead in six months. The day I was told I needed another surgery was the same day I got a letter from a debt collector saying the bill was now with them.

"All I could think was, 'Why are you sending me this letter?' I don't know what's going on with my life, 'Why are you doing this?' "