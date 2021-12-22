Public health to review Covid supports in primary schools

Public health officials have agreed to review the current Covid-19 supports for primary schools as the first school term draws to a close, according to the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO).

As schools across the country finished up for their Christmas holidays, Education Minister Norma Foley, along with officials from the Department of Education and Public Health, met with the union.

In recent weeks, children aged between five and 12 have recorded the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 out of all age groups in the country.

More than 13,300 children under the age of 12 tested positive for Covid-19 between December 7 and midnight on December 20, HSPC figures show. More than 3,800 teenagers between the age of 13 and 18 also tested positive during the same timeframe.

At a meeting with Minister for Education Norma Foley, officials from the Department of Education and Public Health, the INTO set out the need for a detailed review of the first semester and called for the reintroduction of significant public health supports in schools. 1/3 — INTO (Irish National Teachers' Organisation) (@INTOnews) December 22, 2021

The national policy on contact tracing was changed towards the end of September after a high number of students were forced to miss two weeks of school while isolating as close contacts.

From the end of September, asymptomatic primary school children were no longer required to isolate if they were considered a school close-contact, or a creche close-contact.

Many principals found the first term of the school year difficult due to the Delta wave of Covid, with many schools finding it hard to source substitute teachers to cover for those who were sick or forced to isolate.

Many primary schools also saw attendance rates fluctuate while many of their students were sick or isolating.

In late November, a system of antigen testing was introduced for primary schools. The scheme offers parents the option to receive antigen tests if their child is a close contact of someone in their classroom who received a positive PCR test.

From the beginning of December, students from third class up are required to wear face coverings in school. Additional funding has also been made available to schools to improve ventilation issues. This funding can be used to purchase high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters.

Following the meeting with officials on Wednesday, an INTO spokesman said it called for a “detailed review” of the first semester and reiterated its call for the re-introduction of significant public health supports in schools.

“Public Health officials have agreed to review supports for primary schools, including addressing reporting mechanisms and response times in the case of outbreaks in these schools.”

The union also set out the need for a more creative public awareness campaign to be rolled out in advance of schools reopening in the new term, and to ensure a meeting with the education partners takes place during the holidays. Both points were agreed to by the Government, he added.

In November, the Department of Education announced additional measures aimed at curbing the worst of the teaching substitute crisis. The education colleges agreed to free up third- and fourth-year students to provide substitution cover in schools up to the end of term.

An additional 200 further teaching posts were also made available to provide substitute cover to primary schools as part of the primary schools' teacher supply panels, bringing the total to 680 posts.