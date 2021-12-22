Public health to review Covid supports in primary schools

Public health to review Covid supports in primary schools

In recent weeks, children aged between five and 12 have recorded the highest incidence rate of coronavirus out of all age groups in the country. File photo

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 13:42
Jess Casey

Public health officials have agreed to review the current Covid-19 supports for primary schools as the first school term draws to a close, according to the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO).

As schools across the country finished up for their Christmas holidays, Education Minister Norma Foley, along with officials from the Department of Education and Public Health, met with the union.

In recent weeks, children aged between five and 12 have recorded the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 out of all age groups in the country.

More than 13,300 children under the age of 12 tested positive for Covid-19 between December 7 and midnight on December 20, HSPC figures show. More than 3,800 teenagers between the age of 13 and 18 also tested positive during the same timeframe. 

The national policy on contact tracing was changed towards the end of September after a high number of students were forced to miss two weeks of school while isolating as close contacts.

From the end of September, asymptomatic primary school children were no longer required to isolate if they were considered a school close-contact, or a creche close-contact.

Many principals found the first term of the school year difficult due to the Delta wave of Covid, with many schools finding it hard to source substitute teachers to cover for those who were sick or forced to isolate. 

Many primary schools also saw attendance rates fluctuate while many of their students were sick or isolating. 

Read More

'I'm not sending my child to school to watch movies, eat popcorn and catch Covid'

In late November, a system of antigen testing was introduced for primary schools. The scheme offers parents the option to receive antigen tests if their child is a close contact of someone in their classroom who received a positive PCR test. 

From the beginning of December, students from third class up are required to wear face coverings in school. Additional funding has also been made available to schools to improve ventilation issues. This funding can be used to purchase high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters. 

Following the meeting with officials on Wednesday, an INTO spokesman said it called for a “detailed review” of the first semester and reiterated its call for the re-introduction of significant public health supports in schools.

“Public Health officials have agreed to review supports for primary schools, including addressing reporting mechanisms and response times in the case of outbreaks in these schools.”

The union also set out the need for a more creative public awareness campaign to be rolled out in advance of schools reopening in the new term, and to ensure a meeting with the education partners takes place during the holidays. Both points were agreed to by the Government, he added.

In November, the Department of Education announced additional measures aimed at curbing the worst of the teaching substitute crisis. The education colleges agreed to free up third- and fourth-year students to provide substitution cover in schools up to the end of term.

An additional 200 further teaching posts were also made available to provide substitute cover to primary schools as part of the primary schools' teacher supply panels, bringing the total to 680 posts.

Read More

Call for different approach to schools with high-infection rates

More in this section

GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS RE COVID SURGE; COVID19; OMICRON VARIANT Tony Holohan: Asking young people to limit social contacts not 'finger-pointing'
Irish aid resumes Chernobyl children’s life-saving operations in time for Christmas Irish aid resumes Chernobyl children’s life-saving operations in time for Christmas
Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing young man Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing young man
Schools#COVID-19Person: Norma FoleyOrganisation: Irish National Teachers Organisation
<p>More than 400 units of blood are being imported into Ireland this week in response to a shortage in supply. </p>

Minister announces phased changes to blood donation rules for gay men

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices