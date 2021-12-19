Up to 3hr queues as walk-in booster clinics open for 40-49s

A parking full sign at a walk-in vaccination centre in Greystones, Wicklow. Booster vaccines for Covid-19 for people aged 40 to 49 are now open.

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 09:34
Steven Heaney and Noel Baker

Covid-19 vaccination centres around the country are seeing long queues this morning as walk-in booster clinics open for those aged between 40 and 49.

At the National Show Centre in Dublin, people began to wait in line before dawn. Such was the demand for booster appointments, the centre was forced to close its gates just 15 minutes after it opened. 

At Citywest, people have been told that three hour wait times are likely.

The vaccination centre at Simonstown GAA grounds in Navan, Co Meath also closed, having recorded wait times upwards of two hours. It will reopen again at 10am.

 

Clinical Lead at the Show Centre, Niamh Donoghue says the 15-minute post-vaccine wait has been waived for boosters in order to speed up clinics.

"For those who come in who have had no previous anaphylactic history, they can come in and get their vaccine.

"They’re given an aftercare sheet with anything to watch out for, and they can go straight home," she told Newstalk.

Only those who are getting either their first or second vaccine dose have to remain at the centres for 15 mins. However, people who have a previous history of an anaphylactic reaction to vaccines and medications will have to wait for 30 minutes after their receive their Covid jab..

Walk-in vaccine clinics for the over-40s are being offered at 23 centres nationwide this morning.

Boosters for this group had originally been due to commence on December 27, but the date has been moved forward amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

In Cork, there are three walk-in clinics open for those eligible.

Cork City Hall will be open from 8am to 8pm, Mallow primary healthcare centre from 9.15am to 4.15pm and Bantry primary care centre from 9.30am until 4pm.

Waiting times at Cork City Hall are currently running at around one hour or so. 

Taoiseach: Worst of pandemic 'could still be ahead of us'

Speaking last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the worst of the pandemic "could still be ahead of us" due to the threat posed by the Omicron Covid variant

Mr Martin said January could be a very challenging month, but stressed his hopes that schools will return after the Christmas break while urging households to limit contacts over the holiday period.

"Omicron can change the context for everything in society," he warned.

"We don't want to do closed schools, we want to keep schools open for benefit of kids and young people."

The Taoiseach also told RTÉ Radio was optimistic that the country will get through the latest wave, and said the Government was looking at developing long-term vaccination capacity.

He also said he would have liked the booster programme to have started earlier, and urged those in the 40-49 cohort to avail of their booster as soon as possible.

