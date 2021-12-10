Irish Examiner launches annual initiative to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul 

Often, it’s the little things that make Christmas so special, and gathered together they can amount to something so much bigger.

That’s why the Irish Examiner is donating 20c to St Vincent de Paul from every copy of the newspaper sold on Saturday, December 18.

Karen O’Donoghue, Marketing Director at the Irish Examiner, said: "We are delighted to support St Vincent de Paul again this year, a charity which provides invaluable and worthwhile support to people in need both in Munster and nationwide. We have been supporting the charity since 2016.

"We know that together little things can amount to something so much bigger, that’s why we’re donating 20c from every copy of the Irish Examiner sold on Saturday, December 18 to St Vincent de Paul."

Volunteers and staff will be packing Christmas hampers for families for distribution in the coming weeks.

Gerry Garvey, South West Regional Co-ordinator, Society of St Vincent de Paul, added: "We are delighted that the Irish Examiner is working with St Vincent de Paul again this year.

The initiative will be of great benefit to families and individuals who otherwise might face a winter of emptiness - no food, no fuel for fire, no books for school.

"The monies raised will be used to help these people through the coming winter months."

St Vincent De Paul said it is always looking for volunteers and drivers to deliver hampers, not just at Christmas, but all year round. Up to 1,600 hampers will go out between now and the run-up to Christmas Eve. It also stressed that any donations made to it are put to the best use and are never wasted.

If you would like to make a donation to St Vincent de Paul this Christmas you can visit www.svp.ie.