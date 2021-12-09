Ireland named most generous country in the world per capita on GoFundMe for 2021

Ireland named most generous country in the world per capita on GoFundMe for 2021

Per capita, people in Ireland donated more than people in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia.File Picture: iStock

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 13:19
Steven Heaney

Ireland was the most generous country in the world per capita in terms of GoFundMe donations this year — the third consecutive year in which it topped the global charts.

This past Tuesday, GoFundME launched its annual Giving Report. With over 800,000 donations made in Ireland so far in 2021, Ireland once again claimed the top spot ahead of the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

In terms of the most generous counties in Ireland for GoFundMe campaigns, Galway recorded the most donations per 50,000 population, followed by Dublin, Limerick, Cork, and Waterford.

Campaigns

Among the campaigns that received the most support this year were:

  • The Mark Dalton Recovery Fund- a campaign which helped raise over €318,000 for secondary school student and Waterford Minor Hurler Mark Dalton during his rehabilitation after a devastating car crash at the end of 2020.

The Keating/Miley family had been living in a mobile home on the site on which they intended to build when the tragic accident occurred.

  • And the Johnny Hasset campaign — an initiative started by The Breeze-up Consignors Association earlier this year to help pay for cancer treatment for Johnny Hasset, a popular Irish consignor. To date, the fund has raised €277,180.

Globally, one GoFundMe donation was made every second during 2021.

"We saw again in 2021 that people want to help each other, as communities around the world turned to GoFundMe as the easiest, safest and most effective place to take action and make an impact," said GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan.

"This year, we saw an overwhelming display of gratitude on the platform.

"More than 15 million thank you messages were sent to the GoFundMe community, reiterating that these donations are so much more than a transaction, they are profoundly important acts of support and hope."

Read More

Munster charities gear up for Christmas of ‘unprecedented’ demand 

More in this section

CC CAB ANNIVERSARY Department denies responsibility for checking if people are self-employed
Bird flu outbreak Two confirmed cases of avian flu in Northern Ireland
Euromillions jackpot Lotto bosses to appear before Oireachtas committee over six months of rolling jackpots
CharityFundraisingPlace: IrelandPlace: USPlace: UKPlace: AustraliaPlace: CanadaOrganisation: GoFundMe
<p>An anti-Brexit billboard at the border. While the Common Travel Area (CTA) allows Irish and UK citizens free movement North and South, and East and West, it does not apply to EU nationals who have made the island of Ireland their home. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA</p>

Government objects to UK's plan for pre-travel clearance into the North for EU citizens

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices