Ireland named most generous country in the world per capita on GoFundMe for 2021

Ireland was the most generous country in the world per capita in terms of GoFundMe donations this year — the third consecutive year in which it topped the global charts.
This past Tuesday, GoFundME launched its annual Giving Report. With over 800,000 donations made in Ireland so far in 2021, Ireland once again claimed the top spot ahead of the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.
In terms of the most generous counties in Ireland for GoFundMe campaigns, Galway recorded the most donations per 50,000 population, followed by Dublin, Limerick, Cork, and Waterford.
Among the campaigns that received the most support this year were:
- The Mark Dalton Recovery Fund- a campaign which helped raise over €318,000 for secondary school student and Waterford Minor Hurler Mark Dalton during his rehabilitation after a devastating car crash at the end of 2020.
- The Help us provide a home for Shelly and her girls fund — which raised over €280,000 to help a young family build their home after their husband and father was tragically killed in a workplace accident.
The Keating/Miley family had been living in a mobile home on the site on which they intended to build when the tragic accident occurred.
- And the Johnny Hasset campaign — an initiative started by The Breeze-up Consignors Association earlier this year to help pay for cancer treatment for Johnny Hasset, a popular Irish consignor. To date, the fund has raised €277,180.
Across the entire GoFundMe platform, Ireland was crowned the most generous country per capita for the third year in a row! pic.twitter.com/MMfq9ObwNd— GoFundMe (@gofundme) December 8, 2021
Globally, one GoFundMe donation was made every second during 2021.
"We saw again in 2021 that people want to help each other, as communities around the world turned to GoFundMe as the easiest, safest and most effective place to take action and make an impact," said GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan.
"This year, we saw an overwhelming display of gratitude on the platform.
"More than 15 million thank you messages were sent to the GoFundMe community, reiterating that these donations are so much more than a transaction, they are profoundly important acts of support and hope."