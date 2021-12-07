Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in Galway collision

The scene of the collision remains closed this Tuesday evening

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 21:01
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 70s has died on Tuesday afternoon in a road traffic collision in Galway.

The two-car collision happened at around 3.35pm on the N18 at Kiltartan. The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body was taken to University Hospital Galway where gardaí have confirmed a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle involved, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is currently closed and will remain closed overnight while local diversions are in place, and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them, including those with camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

