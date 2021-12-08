Here's what people searched for on Google in 2021

Euro 2020, Covid-19 and Netflix TV shows were all amongst the most searched things online this year.

Google has announced the results of the 2021 ‘Year in Search’ and last summer’s European Championships was one of the big hitters.

Football took the top two spots in the overall searches list for 2021, with the Euros and Premier League ranked number one and two.

‘Coronavirus’ was the third most searched topic, followed by ’seesaw’ and footballer Christian Eriksen.

The Danish star was also the most searched person this year after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 game last June.

Racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott, who was banned by the IHRB after a photo circulated on social media of him sitting on a dead horse, was the second most searched person followed by actor Alec Baldwin and former British MP Matt Hancock.

Alec Baldwin has featured heavily in the news in recent months after he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off during filming for the film Rust.

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock resigned as Britain's health secretary five months ago after leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing an aide, in breach of social distancing rules he had helped establish.

Irish Olympic star Kellie Harrington was the fifth most-searched person.

Plenty of people ask Google “how to” do something and many of those searches involved Covid-19.

How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, how to do an antigen test, how to book a Covid-19 test, how to apply for the Covid payment and how to get the Covid-19 certificate all featured in the top 10 of the ‘how to” searches.

People also asked how to make iced coffee and how to do the Jerusalema dance.

There were more questions asked of what things are with questions including what is Article 16, what is Cop26, what is a close contact and what is impeachment all featuring on the “what is” list.

There were also searches for people who died in the last year, with the public googling Prince Philip, Sarah Everard and Sean Lock.

In terms of TV shows, Netflix scored big with Bridgerton and Squid Game being the most searched, followed by reality TV hit Love Island, Eurovision and Mare of Eastown.

Irish drama Kin also featured in the top 10 most searched TV shows.

Overall Searches

European Football Championship

Premier League

Coronavirus

Seesaw

Christian Eriksen

Champions League

Zoom

Prince Philip

Virgin Media Player

Sarah Everard

People

Christian Eriksen

Gordon Elliot

Alec Baldwin

Matt Hancock

Kellie Harrington

Travis Scott

Joe Biden

Tiger Woods

Emma Raducanu

Tyson Fury

Losses

Prince Philip

Sarah Everard

Sean Lock

Gaby Petito

Sarah Harding

Nikki Grahame

Helen McCrory

DMX

Dustin Diamond

George Nkencho

How to

How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

How to make Iced Coffee

How to do an Antigen test

How to book a covid-19 test

How to get rid of fruit flies

How to do the Jerusalema dance

How to solve a Rubix Cube

How to apply for the Covid payment

How to get the Covid-19 certificate

How to buy Bitcoin

Sports

European Championship

Premier League

Christian Eriksen

NBA

Ryder Cup

England v Italy (Euro 2020)

The Masters

Ireland v New Zealand (November Test Series)

Wimbledon

Ireland v Portugal (World Cup Qualifier)

TV Shows

Bridgerton

Squid Game

Love Island

Eurovision

Mare of Eastown

Behind her Eyes

Firefly Lane

Line of Duty

Kin

Your Honour

Recipes

Pancakes recipe

Waffles recipe

Shepherd's Pie recipe

Pizza Dough recipe

Carbonara recipe

Cheesecake recipe

Vegetable Soup recipe

Cake recipe

Apple Crumble recipe

Red Cabbage recipe

What Is