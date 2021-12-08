Here's what people searched for on Google in 2021

Euro 2020, Covid-19 and Netflix TV shows were all amongst the most searched things online this year.
Google has announced the results of the 2021 ‘Year in Search’ and last summer’s European Championships was one of the big hitters.
Football took the top two spots in the overall searches list for 2021, with the Euros and Premier League ranked number one and two.
‘Coronavirus’ was the third most searched topic, followed by ’seesaw’ and footballer Christian Eriksen.
The Danish star was also the most searched person this year after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 game last June.
Racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott, who was banned by the IHRB after a photo circulated on social media of him sitting on a dead horse, was the second most searched person followed by actor Alec Baldwin and former British MP Matt Hancock.
Alec Baldwin has featured heavily in the news in recent months after he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off during filming for the film Rust.
Meanwhile, Mr Hancock resigned as Britain's health secretary five months ago after leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing an aide, in breach of social distancing rules he had helped establish.
Irish Olympic star Kellie Harrington was the fifth most-searched person.
Plenty of people ask Google “how to” do something and many of those searches involved Covid-19.
How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, how to do an antigen test, how to book a Covid-19 test, how to apply for the Covid payment and how to get the Covid-19 certificate all featured in the top 10 of the ‘how to” searches.
People also asked how to make iced coffee and how to do the Jerusalema dance.
There were more questions asked of what things are with questions including what is Article 16, what is Cop26, what is a close contact and what is impeachment all featuring on the “what is” list.
There were also searches for people who died in the last year, with the public googling Prince Philip, Sarah Everard and Sean Lock.
In terms of TV shows, Netflix scored big with Bridgerton and Squid Game being the most searched, followed by reality TV hit Love Island, Eurovision and Mare of Eastown.
Irish drama Kin also featured in the top 10 most searched TV shows.
- European Football Championship
- Premier League
- Coronavirus
- Seesaw
- Christian Eriksen
- Champions League
- Zoom
- Prince Philip
- Virgin Media Player
- Sarah Everard
- Christian Eriksen
- Gordon Elliot
- Alec Baldwin
- Matt Hancock
- Kellie Harrington
- Travis Scott
- Joe Biden
- Tiger Woods
- Emma Raducanu
- Tyson Fury
- Prince Philip
- Sarah Everard
- Sean Lock
- Gaby Petito
- Sarah Harding
- Nikki Grahame
- Helen McCrory
- DMX
- Dustin Diamond
- George Nkencho
- How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine
- How to make Iced Coffee
- How to do an Antigen test
- How to book a covid-19 test
- How to get rid of fruit flies
- How to do the Jerusalema dance
- How to solve a Rubix Cube
- How to apply for the Covid payment
- How to get the Covid-19 certificate
- How to buy Bitcoin
- European Championship
- Premier League
- Christian Eriksen
- NBA
- Ryder Cup
- England v Italy (Euro 2020)
- The Masters
- Ireland v New Zealand (November Test Series)
- Wimbledon
- Ireland v Portugal (World Cup Qualifier)
- Bridgerton
- Squid Game
- Love Island
- Eurovision
- Mare of Eastown
- Behind her Eyes
- Firefly Lane
- Line of Duty
- Kin
- Your Honour
- Pancakes recipe
- Waffles recipe
- Shepherd's Pie recipe
- Pizza Dough recipe
- Carbonara recipe
- Cheesecake recipe
- Vegetable Soup recipe
- Cake recipe
- Apple Crumble recipe
- Red Cabbage recipe
- What is Article 16
- What is Cop26
- What is a close contact
- What is happening in Afghanistan
- What is the Taliban
- What is a blowhole
- What is Squid Game about
- What is Ramadan
- What is a verb
- What is impeachment