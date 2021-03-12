'Part of being a woman': How the disappearance of Sarah Everard made our readers feel

Anger. Sadness. Depression. Fear.

Those were just some of the words readers used to describe how Irish Examiner readers felt yesterday following news of Sarah Everard’s disappearance in the UK.

33-year-old Sarah Everard went missing on March 3 walking home from a friend's house in south London. She was last seen on CCTV footage at around 9.30pm.

“As a woman it is part of our daily lives.” File picture.

A serving Metropolitan police officer has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, following the discovery of human remains.

The case has led to a fresh wave of fury, fear and frustration among women, women who see themselves in Sarah Everard, a young woman who was just trying to walk home.

A number of women have been in touch with the Irish Examiner in the past 24 hours to share how the case has made them feel, their concerns around safety in public places and to share their own experiences of harassment and violence at the hands of men.

A common theme in the responses was a sense of subdued resignation at the horrifyingly familiar.

One woman wrote that Ms Everard’s disappearance confirmed “there is an inevitability to these attacks” while another said she felt exhausted at hearing “the same stories” over and over, while knowing “nothing will change”.

Another respondent wrote she felt “sad for not only this beautiful woman but for me, my daughters and for all women and girls”.

Constant anxiety

As Everard’s case dominated the news headlines yesterday, many women took to social media to share how they have lived with fear existing in public realms for some time.

Another said she rarely goes out after dark and “hardly ever alone.” File picture.

One reader told us it is “a constant underlying anxiety.” Another said she is concerned about her safety in public places “on a regular basis.”

“As a woman it is part of our daily lives.” A mother, who said she worries “something bad will happen to my daughters at the hands of a violent men” said she is “always calculating levels of risk” when she goes for a walk or a run.

Another said she rarely goes out after dark and “hardly ever alone.”

“I have lived in cities, been followed in dark streets and once assaulted, not even counting drunk guys making a stupid grab. I now live in the countryside but even with my dog I won't go walking in local woods alone.”

Women who wrote to the Irish Examiner spoke of how they keep keys clenched in their fists when walking at night, alerting family or friends to where they are when they’re in taxis or out for a walk, and “constantly” performing calculations as to the safety of their surroundings.

Modified behaviour

We asked women whether stories like Sarah Everard’s cause them to modify their behaviour. Overwhelmingly, women said they have already modified their behaviour.

“My behaviour has been modified all my life,” one woman wrote, “even as a girl I learned to be careful of boys.”

“I am always on my guard. Always watching. Always listening,” another wrote.

Why must women restrict their freedom in fear of violence? Picture: PA

One woman in her sixties said she has curtailed her “choices and freedom” throughout her life: “I feel a bit less of a target now that i am in my sixties, less unwanted attention or sexual innuendos, but some risk remains.”

Another women said “stories like these tell me I'm right to make sure I'm safe at all times.” “These stories only highlight what is already there. Hidden and unspoken, but constantly there”

Yes. Always. It's part of learning about being a woman.

There was also clear resentment and anger among women, who say they have modified their behaviour but they’re tired of restricting how they live in the world in order to protect themselves.

“I am tired of being scared,” one woman wrote, “we are stuck in the house with lockdown, there is nowhere to go. We need to reclaim public spaces.”

Amid the fear, sadness and anger, a question was raised again and again by the respondents to the Irish Examiner's call for submissions.

Why do women have to restrict their freedom in fear of violence?