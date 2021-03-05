'Appalling bad taste': Gordon Elliott banned for six months after controversial photo

The ban comes after a photo circulated on social media of him sitting on a dead horse.
Fri, 05 Mar, 2021
Joel Slattery

Trainer Gordon Elliott has had his license suspended for a year, the IHRB have announced, with six months of that suspended.

The ban comes after a photo circulated on social media of him sitting on a dead horse and led to an "avalanche of complaints" to the sport's governing body in Ireland.

“The photograph shows the most appalling bad taste on the part of Mr Elliott," the judgement from the IHRB read.

“It demonstrates a complete absence of respect for the horse at a time when he still remains in his charge.

It also stated: "Having considered the evidence, the Referrals Committee found Mr. Elliott in breach of Rules 272(i) in that he acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation".

Elliott agreed that his conduct was “disgraceful”, “horrific”, and ”wholly inappropriate and distasteful”, according to the ruling.

He must also pay costs of €15,000.

The ban starts on March 9.

Dennis Egan of the IHRB admitted that the reputation to the sport was damaged in the wake of the incident but that the industry can bounce back.

"There's a lot of damage done, but Irish horse racing is resilient," he told RTÉ's Drivetime. "It will bounce back - I have no doubt.

He added that such an incident was "not the norm".

