Majority of young people unaware sharing intimate images without consent is a crime 

More than half of young people (53%) do not know that sharing intimate images without consent is now a crime, new research by Women’s Aid shows.

While 81% of young people feel a responsibility to intervene if they are concerned a close friend might be being abused by a partner, just 16% believe it is easy to spot the signs of abuse in a friend’s relationship.

Spotting the signs of abuse is the crucial first step in intervening in a relationship where abuse may be present. But many young people weren’t sure if a partner getting jealous frequently or looking through their phone and asking for their passwords were warning signs for abuse, Women's Aid found. Yet, these are recognised ‘red flags’ for unhealthy and potentially abusive relationships.

The study examined a nationally representative sample of 500 women and men aged 18-25 on their understanding of intimate relationship abuse, followed by focus groups conducted by RedC.

Women’s Aid also launches its Too Into You Public Awareness Campaign on Thursday on the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The new campaign highlights the signs of unhealthy relationships, helps young people feel confident in starting a conversation with someone they think might be experiencing abuse, and encourages them to seek supports for intimate relationship abuse at TooIntoYou.ie.

Sarah Benson, chief executive of Women’s Aid said: “Young people are crucial allies for anyone experiencing abuse in their age group. However, the findings of this national research show us that while young people feel a responsibility to look out for friends who might be experiencing abuse, they have concerns around making the situation worse and keeping their friends and loved ones safe. There is an awareness gap on the causes and warning signs of abuse amongst young people.

“We found that while a high number of people had experienced abuse or knew someone who had, just 16% of young people believed it is easy to actually spot the signs of abuse.

“Our research also found that there is a need to help young people by ‘myth-busting’. The majority of young people believe that drug and alcohol misuse causes someone to act abusively towards their partner. While drugs and alcohol can be an aggravating factor – they are not the root cause of abusive behaviours.

“While 41% believe correctly that women are most commonly victims of abuse, 29% of young people surveyed did not identify this, and in focus groups this ‘gender neutral’ position was also articulated, particularly by young men. This contradicts international evidence as well as our own national findings... which showed that one in five young women and one in 11 young men have experienced intimate relationship abuse in Ireland."