Huge rise in requests for people's online data in Ireland

Huge rise in requests for people's online data in Ireland

The report cites comments from law enforcement on the benefits of accessing data, from the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Google, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Twitter, in investigating serious crimes.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 20:30
Cormac O’Keeffe

There has been a 160% jump in requests to online corporations based here from Irish agencies seeking details on people's internet data.

The bulk of the requests are believed to come from law enforcement in other EU states, which must be processed in Ireland as the European headquarters of the tech giants are located here.

In a new report by Europol, the EU police agency, Irish authorities said the relevant Irish legislation — Communications (Retention of Data) Act 2011 — had been challenged in the courts.

The Irish statement in the report said: “We no longer use this Act to obtain evidence from OSPs [online service providers].” 

The statement said there was a “high-profile murder case, Graham Dwyer v DPP & Ireland”, which was before the Irish Supreme Court, which had referred the legal matter to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU).

The Europol report was compiled before the opinion of the CJEU’s legal advisor was published last week, which ruled that “general and indiscriminate” retention of traffic data was not permissible for cases of serious crime and only for serious threats to national security.

Traffic data includes system information on phone or internet use — such as timing and location of usage and name and address of the user — but does not include the content of communications.

The Europol report only refers to online communications and traffic data, such as the date, time and IP address of connections and user account details, including name, telephone number, and email address.

The report said the pandemic has intensified criminal activity in certain areas, such as cybercrime, distribution of counterfeit goods, frauds and scams, as well as a “concerning spike” in child sexual abuse cases.

It cites comments from law enforcement on the benefits of accessing data, from the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Google, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Twitter, in investigating serious crimes, including identifying paedophiles and rapists.

It said the absence of a unified data retention regime posed challenges to cross-border investigations.

Figures from eight of the biggest OSPs showed a 27% increase in requests for user data between 2019 to 2020 (from 128,265 to 162,986), with Facebook and Google the two biggest companies concerned.

The report said: “It is worth noting that some member states observed a sharp increase. Ireland for example had a 157% increase in the volume of requests submitted.” 

It said seven of the eight companies are based in Ireland and that the rise could be directly due to requests from other EU countries.

In addition, it said there were 55 emergency disclosure requests in Ireland.

It said encrypted online communications — which organised crime groups were "increasingly using" — posed "concrete and significant challenges” for EU police, who sought legal powers to access data and intercept communications.

Read More

Rights of children ‘taken away in the online world’

More in this section

Gardaí seeking help in tracing 14-year-old missing in Dublin Gardaí seeking help in tracing 14-year-old missing in Dublin
Covid-19: 3,893 cases confirmed with 43 newly notified deaths in past week Covid-19: 3,893 cases confirmed with 43 newly notified deaths in past week
Gardaí investigating discovery of body in unexplained circumstances in Dublin Gardaí investigating discovery of body in unexplained circumstances in Dublin
#COVID-19
<p>Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 46 year old John Gallagher who has been missing from his home in Tallaght since shortly before Midnight, Monday 22nd November 2021.</p>

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man (46) missing from home in Tallaght 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices