More than half of Covid patients in ICU were not vaccinated

More than half (54%) of those admitted to ICUs in September and October said they were not vaccinated, new statistics from the Central Statistics Office show.

Almost 84% of those who contracted Covid in September and October and were admitted to an ICU had an underlying health condition.

People aged 65 and over accounted for 50% of all those hospitalised through the whole period of the pandemic.

Dublin, with 6,856 people, and Cork, with 2,833, had the highest number of new cases for the week ending November 12.

Almost all (97%) of those who contracted Covid in September and October and were admitted to an ICU and who reported being vaccinated had an underlying health condition, according to the CSO data.

About 28% of those who contracted Covid in September and October and were admitted to an ICU were not born in Ireland, and 90% of those reported being un-vaccinated.

Just under 62% of the 0-24 age group who contracted Covid in September and October and were hospitalised were not vaccinated. The equivalent figure for those aged 25-44 was almost 48%.

Those aged 14 or younger accounted for 22% of cases, up 2% from the previous week.

There were 25 deaths among confirmed Covid cases in the week ending November 12 and of those, 17 deaths (68%) were in people aged 65 and over. Donegal was the only county to record five or more deaths that week.

Reported cases with a record of employment in the accommodation and food sector more than doubled between the week ending October 10 and the week ending November 6.

The number of weekly cases was 24,105 in the week ending November 12.

Almost a third (32%) of cases were among people aged 25-44, no change from the previous week.