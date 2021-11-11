Domestic violence survivors to have easier access to rent supplements

A pandemic measure which allowed domestic abuse survivors easier access to rent supplement has been made permanent.

The initiative will allow victims to access rent supplement for three months to ensure they are not prevented from leaving their home due to financial concerns.

First piloted during the pandemic, the unique protocol waives the usual qualifying criteria which requires a means test. The rent supplement may be extended for an additional three months for those who meet the means test requirements.

Within a year of its launch, 55 women availed of it, with a number of them continuing to avail of it for a further three months.

Safe Ireland, which first proposed the initiative last year, welcomed the decision to make the supplement permanent.

While it was first introduced as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Miriam Kivlehan, policy and communication manager with Safe Ireland, said its permanency is extremely important to supporting women and children to safety.

Ms Kivlehan said there was no doubt the measure had been a life-saving intervention for those who had been forced to leave their homes due to abuse.

Many people in such circumstances leave the home without the documentation required to assess their means and to access social welfare benefits so the measure allows them access to vital supports and can be deployed swiftly at a local level.

Surge in demand for refuge spaces

Safe Ireland said the arrival of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns resulted in a surge of demand for already over-subscribed domestic violence refuge spaces.

There are nine counties in the border and midland regions where there is no refuge.

"At the same time, as the demand for refuge increased many rental properties had fallen vacant, as people living in cities returned to their hometown to work or study remotely," Lisa Marmion, services development manager at Safe Ireland, said.

Safe Ireland proposed that the 48 frontline domestic violence services around the country be authorised to act as local referral agents, alongside other nominated contact points in An Garda Síochána and the HSE. A protocol was agreed in August 2020 and the scheme was introduced.

Last week, the Oireachtas heard Ireland does not have enough refuge places available to meet the Istanbul Convention standard. Nine of 26 counties do not have a refuge and there are no refuges for men in the State.

Mary McDermott, chief executive of Safe Ireland, emphasised that refuges were "not a response to domestic violence", but a crisis point where people were pushed to ask for help.

"In 2020, there were 57,277 calls to local and national helplines; 23,785 incidents reported to gardaí, and 4,000 breaches of protective orders," she said.

"The first line of support for women, and children, experiencing domestic abuse must be immediate access to protective services to mitigate risk of further or escalating harm.

Ms McDermott added: "With only 144 refuge spaces available across the entire country, domestic violence services faced unmet requests for refuge from 1,351 women between March and August 2020."