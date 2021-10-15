Hospitals unable to access patient files after cooling system failure

Hospitals across the country were left unable to access patient files on Wednesday after a failure in a cooling system, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

It is understood some facilities saw healthcare workers operating without access to information for a number of hours, using pen and paper to record patient notes and carry out other administrative duties.

IT technicians are understood to have been called immediately to address the issue, which took some time to "wash" through the system, according to one HSE source.

A HSE spokesperson said the issue arose from a failure of "the cooling systems with one of our commercial partners", which saw a number of systems impacted.

"The cooling systems were operational from mid-morning yesterday, enabling us to bring back online impacted systems," a spokesperson for the HSE said.

"The systems were back online by yesterday evening following checks and validation."

A spokesperson for the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin said the maternity hospital had also been affected by the cooling failure, however, patients were not affected.

“Access to the National Maternal and Newborn Management System (MN-CMS) was down for a period Wednesday and has since been resolved. There was no impact on patient care or treatment during this time," a spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

Ransomware attack

The HSE was forced to shut down all of its IT systems in May this year following a ransomware attack, which focused on accessing the data stored on central servers.

The ransomware cyberattack had a severe impact on the healthcare system across the country, with hundreds of appointments cancelled including all outpatient and radiology services.

During the attack, several hospitals could not access their electronic systems and records and had to rely on paper records, while healthcare staff kept long-form notes with a pen and paper.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Public Procurement and eGovernment Ossian Smyth has previously said it was "a very significant attack, possibly the most significant cyberattack on the Irish State."

However, he said the HSE was in a “much stronger” position when it was hacked compared to its state of readiness when the hack happened.

Mr Smyth told an Oireachtas committee after the attack the HSE was in a “uniquely vulnerable position” at the time.