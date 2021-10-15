Hospitals unable to access patient files after cooling system failure

Hospitals unable to access patient files after cooling system failure

A spokesperson for the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin said that the maternity hospital had also been affected by the cooling failure, however, patients were not affected.

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 17:53
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Hospitals across the country were left unable to access patient files on Wednesday after a failure in a cooling system, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

It is understood some facilities saw healthcare workers operating without access to information for a number of hours, using pen and paper to record patient notes and carry out other administrative duties.

IT technicians are understood to have been called immediately to address the issue, which took some time to "wash" through the system, according to one HSE source.

A HSE spokesperson said the issue arose from a failure of "the cooling systems with one of our commercial partners", which saw a number of systems impacted.

"The cooling systems were operational from mid-morning yesterday, enabling us to bring back online impacted systems," a spokesperson for the HSE said.

"The systems were back online by yesterday evening following checks and validation."

A spokesperson for the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin said the maternity hospital had also been affected by the cooling failure, however, patients were not affected.
“Access to the National Maternal and Newborn Management System (MN-CMS) was down for a period Wednesday and has since been resolved. There was no impact on patient care or treatment during this time," a spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

Ransomware attack

The HSE was forced to shut down all of its IT systems in May this year following a ransomware attack, which focused on accessing the data stored on central servers.

The ransomware cyberattack had a severe impact on the healthcare system across the country, with hundreds of appointments cancelled including all outpatient and radiology services.

During the attack, several hospitals could not access their electronic systems and records and had to rely on paper records, while healthcare staff kept long-form notes with a pen and paper.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Public Procurement and eGovernment Ossian Smyth has previously said it was "a very significant attack, possibly the most significant cyberattack on the Irish State."

However, he said the HSE was in a “much stronger” position when it was hacked compared to its state of readiness when the hack happened.

Mr Smyth told an Oireachtas committee after the attack the HSE was in a “uniquely vulnerable position” at the time.

Read More

National Cyber Security Centre will not have new director until 2022 

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Public urged to work from home 'where possible' over winter as 1,914 new cases confirmed
Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney lived for music, mourners told Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney lived for music, mourners told
CAB has 'denied and deprived' criminals of almost €200m since its establishment  CAB has 'denied and deprived' criminals of almost €200m since its establishment 
Organisation: HSE
Hospitals unable to access patient files after cooling system failure

Lotto and EuroMillions jackpots both capped at €19m and €220m - the highest ever amounts

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices