Weekly Covid cases fall but education sector sees its third weekly rise in a row

The proportion of confirmed Covid cases among employees in the education sector has risen for the third consecutive week but still remains low, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The overall number of confirmed cases decreased again last week, the CSO’s latest Covid bulletin states. The number of weekly cases was 8,322 in the week ending October 1, a drop of 6% from 8,862 in the previous week.

Almost a quarter of cases reported that week were in people aged 25 to 44 years old, while about one in 10 was in those aged 65 and over. Those aged 14 or younger accounted for 23% of cases, down from 30% the previous week.

Dublin (2,503) and Cork (757) had the highest number of new cases reported in the week ending October 1.

Of reported cases with a record of employment, 15% were identified as workers in the human health and social work activities sector.

A further 15% of reported cases with a record of employment were employees in the wholesale and retail trade and the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector. Cases in the education sector, meanwhile, have risen to 6% of all cases among employees following the third consecutive week-on-week increase.

There were 135 hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 in the week ending October 1, down from 170 in the previous week. Of these, 12 were admitted to ICU last week, down from 15 in the prior week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, people aged 65 and over accounted for 52% of all those hospitalised with the virus.

Males accounted for 53% of those hospitalised and 64% of admissions to ICU since the start of the pandemic.

There were 15 deaths among confirmed Covid-19 cases in the week ending October 1, of which 14 (93%) were in people aged 65 and over.