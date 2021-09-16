Covid-19: 'Grave concerns' over groups 'spreading disinformation' at hospital sites

A healthcare group has hit out at "two incidents where groups have spread disinformation at its hospital sites”.

The two alleged incidents involving anti-Covid campaigners have occurred at Saolta University Health Care Group sites recently.

Saolta said it has “grave concerns” about the impact that spreading disinformation will have on both patients and staff.

The deliberate spreading of disinformation and at times defamatory comments against named staff members, along with the posting these videos on social media platforms, is adding significantly to the burden already facing healthcare professionals,” it stated.

The hospital group added that it endeavours to facilitate patient visiting when possible, but “incidents like this are highly disruptive”.

Earlier this week, a video that appears to show an alleged Covid patient being encouraged to leave hospital was shared widely.

A staff member at the hospital pleaded with the patient to stay.

In the video, the staff member tells the patient that he is “very worried” about him, adding he has the right to decide whether to stay or go.

“It’s a very difficult disease that you have. I’m not lying to you, you could die. But this would be your best chance, in the hospital,” the staff member says.

The video has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Saolta said it cannot comment on individual cases.

The statement from the hospital group said that in respect of the treatment of patients who have been hospitalised due to Covid-19, it advises people “to get their information from reputable sources, and follow the public health advice that is available on the hse.ie and gov.ie.”

The Saolta Group comprises of six hospitals across seven sites in the North and North West.

They are Letterkenny University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, Merlin Park University Hospital, Portiuncula University Hospital, Roscommon University Hospital, Sligo University Hospital, and University Hospital Galway.

Meanwhile, 1,413 new cases of Covid were recorded by health officials today.

The number of patients with Covid in hospitals around the country is under 300 for the second day in a row.

Some 290 patients with the virus are in hospital, down from 292 on Wednesday.

However, the number of patients with the virus in ICU has jumped for a third day. There are 67 Covid patients in ICUs around the country, up from 58 on Monday.