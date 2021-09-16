1,413 new Covid cases as go-ahead given for restrictions to ease on Monday

1,413 new Covid cases as go-ahead given for restrictions to ease on Monday

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 17:39
Steve Neville

Health officials have confirmed that 1,413 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today.

It comes as Nphet gave the go-ahead was given for restrictions to ease on Monday as planned.

From September 22 the phased return to workplaces will begin and there will be a relaxation on the rules around indoor activities and outdoor events.

Nphet also considered whether guidelines for close contacts can be eased.

They have agreed these rules might be eased for children by the end of this month and by the end of October for adults.

Up to 1,200 children a day being identified as close contacts and there have been calls for primary schools to be better supported to tackle Covid-19.

Currently, if you are a close contact and you have symptoms, you are asked to get a Covid PCR test and self-isolate by staying in your room.

If you do not have symptoms, you still need to get a Covid test but you only have to restrict your movements by staying at home.

If you are a close contact, fully vaccinated and do not have Covid symptoms - you do not need to restrict your movements or get a test.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital is under 300 for the second day in a row.

Some 290 patients with the virus are in hospital, down from 292 on Wednesday.

However, the number of patients with the virus in ICU has jumped for a third day. There are 67 Covid patients in ICUs around the country, up from 58 on Monday.

Read More

Air passenger totals remain 94% lower than pre-pandemic despite recent rise

More in this section

Women impacted by CervicalCheck choose court over specially set-up tribunal Women impacted by CervicalCheck choose court over specially set-up tribunal
Eamon Ryan can only give qualified assurances of no power outages this winter Eamon Ryan can only give qualified assurances of no power outages this winter
Children in schools Ireland worst in OECD on investing in education
#COVID-19Health
Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan

DUP leader writes to President for explanation over NI centenary service absence

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices