1,413 new Covid cases as go-ahead given for restrictions to ease on Monday

Health officials have confirmed that 1,413 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today.

It comes as Nphet gave the go-ahead was given for restrictions to ease on Monday as planned.

From September 22 the phased return to workplaces will begin and there will be a relaxation on the rules around indoor activities and outdoor events.

Nphet also considered whether guidelines for close contacts can be eased.

They have agreed these rules might be eased for children by the end of this month and by the end of October for adults.

Up to 1,200 children a day being identified as close contacts and there have been calls for primary schools to be better supported to tackle Covid-19.

Currently, if you are a close contact and you have symptoms, you are asked to get a Covid PCR test and self-isolate by staying in your room.

If you do not have symptoms, you still need to get a Covid test but you only have to restrict your movements by staying at home.

If you are a close contact, fully vaccinated and do not have Covid symptoms - you do not need to restrict your movements or get a test.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital is under 300 for the second day in a row.

Some 290 patients with the virus are in hospital, down from 292 on Wednesday.

However, the number of patients with the virus in ICU has jumped for a third day. There are 67 Covid patients in ICUs around the country, up from 58 on Monday.