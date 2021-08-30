One third of indoor diners say Covid-19 certs not checked

A third of indoor diners say their Covid-19 certificates were not checked at cafes, pubs and restaurants while 13% reported at least some staff not wearing masks in hospitality venues.

That’s according to the latest social activity measure from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) which tracks the public's response to the risk of Covid-19 infection and public health guidelines over time.

This month’s report found that, for the first time this year, the proportion of people eating and drinking at cafés, pubs and restaurants, both indoors and outdoors, has surpassed the proportion getting takeaway.

Pub-goers met almost three-times more people from other households, were more likely to meet indoors and more likely to stay for over two hours.

The study, which is funded by the Taoiseach's department, also found that behaviour in pubs was substantially more risky than behaviour in cafés and restaurants during the period August 10 to 17.

Pub-goers met almost three-times more people from other households, were more likely to meet indoors and more likely to stay for over two hours. Pub-goers were also less likely to report wearing a mask.

Just 50% of pub-goers reported wearing a face covering, other than when they were drinking or eating, compared to 73% of indoor diners at cafés/restaurants. A third of pub-goers reported not wearing a mask at any time.

Some 18% of pub-goers also reported at least some staff members not wearing face coverings compared to just 9% of those dining in cafés and 12% of those eating in restaurants.

Small but growing minority taking substantially more risk

In analysing the riskiness of behaviour, researchers found a small but growing minority are attending “substantially more risky social settings than was typical for the rest of the population.” These people, referred to as ‘socializers’ represent about one in six of the population.

The researchers also referred to ‘non-mitigators,’ approximately a quarter of the population, who reported keeping 2m distance from others, wearing a mask, and washing their hands less than half of the time. This group is growing in size, having accounted for just 14% of the population in April.

The proportion of the population classified as both a socialiser and a non-mitigator has also climbed steadily to 11%.

“Although these people engage in much riskier behaviour than the average person, they mostly see themselves as low-risk and they are also more likely to view restrictions as unfair,” the ERSI said.

Respondents satisfaction with the vaccine rollout has remained high with all age groups rating it at least a 5 out of 7

Vaccination rollout

More than 80% of those surveyed earlier this month reported being fully vaccinated while almost 90% had received at least one dose.

Some 73% of those surveyed reported having their Digital Covid-19 Certificate, but 70% of people said they didn't plan to travel abroad this year in any case.

Respondents satisfaction with the vaccine rollout has remained high with all age groups rating it at least a 5 out of 7. Satisfaction with the rollout increased with age with those aged 70 and above rating it highest at 6.5 out of 7.