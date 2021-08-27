'Risk assess' weekend plans Holohan advises as further 1,875 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

A further 1,875 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening.

There are now 326 patients with the virus in Irish hospitals, with 59 in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland’s fourteen-day incidence is currently 531 per 100,000.

“This means that as per ECDC categorisation, Ireland is now classified as dark red with incidence higher than 500 per 100,000.

"This demonstrates that there is presently a high level of virus transmitting in Ireland. With so much disease circulating in the community the reality is that if you are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated you are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and potentially becoming very unwell."

Dr Holohan strongly encouraged anyone who has not yet attended for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to avail of walk-in vaccination centres this weekend.

The walk-in vaccination centres are now open to children aged 12 and above and are offering second jabs to anyone, regardless of where they obtained their first dose and provided sufficient time has passed since that first dose.

In a statement, the Chief Medical Officer also warned people, particularly those who are unvaccinated, to "risk assess" their plans this weekend.

"Try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible. If you need to meet indoors with others, please ensure the room is well ventilated. Please also continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain your social distance.

"If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then feel empowered to leave. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, self-isolate - do not meet up with others or attend any events - and arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible," he advised.