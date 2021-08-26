Over-12s can get vaccinated at walk-in centres this weekend

Children aged 12 and older will be able to get vaccinated at Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres this weekend.

Children aged 12 to 15 will need to have a parent or legal guardian's consent before getting the jab.

Damien McCallion, director of the national vaccination programme, said with schools soon returning after the summer break they are keen to ensure people have “the best possible access” to vaccination for their children.

“This is an important next step in Ireland’s vaccination rollout, where Ireland’s younger population can get their Covid-19 vaccination in a trusted and safe environment.

Damien McCallion, HSE National Lead, Vaccination Programme. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

“Parents and legal guardians are welcome to bring their children aged 12 and over to their local participating walk-in clinic this weekend to ensure they have the best protection possible from the virus.

“A helpful decision guide and information is available on our website HSE.ie as well as the full list of clinics operating over the coming days,” he added.

Walk-in vaccination centres will also offer second doses of a Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.

People can receive a second dose regardless of where they obtained their first dose and provided sufficient time has passed since that first dose.

They can receive Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine regardless of whether they got their first dose through a GP, pharmacy or in another country. People will be offered a second dose of the same vaccine they previously received.

Those attending a Pfizer Dose 2 walk-in clinic must have received their Pfizer Dose 1 at least 21 days prior, while those attending a Moderna Dose 2 walk-in clinic must have received their Moderna Dose 1 at least 28 days prior.

Those attending the clinics should come with their Personal Public Service (PPS) number (if you have one), eircode, phone number, email address, and photo ID that has their date of birth such as a passport or driving licence.

A list of the vaccination centres operating this weekend is available here.