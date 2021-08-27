Donnelly: No 'particular' vaccination target must be met before easing restrictions

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has appeared to dismiss Nphet’s demand that 90% of over-16s be fully vaccinated before restrictions can be relaxed.

Speaking on his way into the Cabinet sub-committee meeting at Government Buildings, Mr Donnelly said the country will be pretty close to that level anyway.

“I don’t think we need to get up on a particular figure be it 90% … we’re getting there or thereabouts anyway," he said.

Senior government sources have insisted it is a case of "when and not if" restrictions are lifted.

The meeting is due to conclude later this afternoon.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin said that Nphet's insistence that 90% of over-16s be vaccinated before restrictions on live entertainment can be lifted is "a very hard target" to meet.

Roadmap for ending restrictions

She was speaking as she entered the Cabinet sub-committee meeting which will set out a roadmap for the easing of the country's remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms Martin said that she was "exploring what is possible" for those in the live music industry, but said Nphet's demand that 90% of over-16s be vaccinated in order for restrictions to be fully lifted was a difficult number to achieve.

That recommendation was contained in a letter sent by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Minister Donnelly.

"We have silence in the music industry," said Ms Martin.

"We've had enough of that silence, I want to hear them playing again. I believe they have waited long enough, I want to see them getting paid for performing and doing what they do best and earning a living again."

I'm looking for a return to music in September and I think (the 90% target) is a very hard target to reach and there has been a lot of moving the goalposts.

She said she was aware there is "a planning issue" around the Electric Picnic music festival, but it is understood that Ms Martin will push for it to be used as a pilot event for the return to large outdoor music events.

The Government has said the return of 1.5m young people to schools and colleges remains a top priority.

Indoor sports, live music, and a return to the office is to happen quicker than was previously expected, with nightclubs and other late-night venues to return in October.

The full roadmap for the lifting of restrictions is expected to be announced after a full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A move away from a restrictions model to a series of guidelines with an onus on personal responsibility will also be one of the central pillars of the plan.

As part of the reopening roadmap, which will lay out specific timelines as to when remaining restrictions will be eased, current emergency measures and powers are to be ceased, with guidelines on mask-wearing to remain in place.