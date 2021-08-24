Electric Picnic organisers call for festival to go ahead in-line with ‘CMO’s conditions’

Electric Picnic’s organisers are calling on Laois County Council to allow the event take place this year following comments made by the Chief Medical Officer.

During today’s Nphet briefing, Dr Tony Holohan said public health officials “wouldn’t have a major concern” about an event such as Electric Picnic going ahead if it was only attended by those who are vaccinated.

“We wouldn't have a concern from a public health point of view to express about an event that happened that was confined to vaccinated people,” he said.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer would not have a concern about large scale outdoor events going ahead if it was restricted to vaccinated attendees

While vaccinated people can be symptomatic and transmit the disease to other vaccinated people, he said the risk of this was “very, very small.”

Following the CMO’s comments, Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, said he is asking Laois County Council to “immediately reverse” the decision it took to refuse EP its festival licence.

Mr Benn said it should be granted immediately in line with the CMO’s conditions - that everyone attending should be vaccinated.

“Exactly as we said a month ago,” he added.

Mr Benn added that this could be a “springboard to the future.”

“Change the decision Laois County Council and let’s have the Picnic. Tell us tomorrow and we are on our way.”

The anticipated number of guests at this year’s festival, should it go ahead, is up to 70,000 people per day.

Earlier this month, Laois County Council refused a licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event "following the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the Council from the HSE."

In a statement, they said under current government guidelines, "events of this nature are restricted to an attendance of 500 people only."