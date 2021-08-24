Ireland will 'soon reach the peak' of current wave of Covid infections, as 1,571 new cases confirmed

Ireland will soon reach the peak of the current wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of the Delta variant, the chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group has said.

Speaking at a public health briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Professor Philip Nolan said given restrictions had been in place for such a long time – it has now been 542 days since the first case of Covid-19 was recorded in Ireland – it was "understandable" that people had grown tired of the public health measures advised by he and his colleagues.

However, he said the best way for people to protect themselves and others, and for the country to move past the current wave was to follow public health advice.

"A high level of protection against the spread of disease is on the horizon once all of us who are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine do so, and importantly, once we all complete the full dosing schedule,” he said.

Prof Nolan was speaking as a further 1,571 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by officials at the Department of Health.

As of 8am on Tuesday morning, 307 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised, 55 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and medical virologist Dr Cillian De Gascun said roughly 60% of people with Covid-19 currently receiving critical care were people who were eligible to be given a vaccine.

“This is a stark reminder to all of us to receive our Covid-19 vaccines as soon as we are eligible to do so,” Dr De Gascun said.

"If you haven’t registered yet, please do and ensure you receive both doses of your vaccine."

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at Tuesday afternoon's briefing. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Also speaking at the briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that, on average, 1,814 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed each day over the past five days. He also confirmed that the national 14-day incidence rate now stood at 526 per 100,000 population.

“This is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities,” he said.

Dr Holohan said he was concerned the numbers of people who reported wearing a face mask in public dropped from 94% in January, to 84% this month.

He said the wearing of face masks remained “a simple and effective way of breaking the chains of transmission”.

"If you do are infected but do not have symptoms or have yet to develop symptoms, you can still spread the virus to others.

"Face masks help reduce this risk. By wearing a mask, you protect those around you,” he said.