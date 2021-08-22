85% of adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Around 85% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

In a tweet this morning, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that, in total, over 6.6m vaccine doses had now been administered in Ireland, and that 91% of adults were now partially vaccinated.

As walk-in vaccination centres reopened around the country this weekend, Mr Reid said some 135,000 12-15-year-olds had now been registered for a Covid jab, and that 77,000 doses had now been administered to this cohort.

Despite progress made during the vaccine rollout, Mr Reid said Covid-19 remained "a very real threat."

As of this morning, 314 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 54 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Highest daily case total since mid-February

Last night an additional 2,125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland - the highest one-day total since February.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said the case rise was of “significant concern."

“The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital in the last 24 hours has reached a level not seen since mid-February," the CMO said.

“This upward trend in serious infection is of significant concern, increasing the pressure on frontline healthcare services and non-Covid care.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme is vital to our collective effort to minimise the transmission of this virus in families, in workplaces and communities."

Dr Holohan once again urged those who are still unvaccinated to come forward for a Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible and to take all recommended doses to limit risk of severe infection.

“It is critical for everyone to stay safe by following the public health advice as part of their daily routine," he said.

“To protect yourself, consider each activity for its level of risk to your health, regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate and look out for each other by keeping a 2m distance, avoid crowds, manage your social contacts & choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”