Irish tourism makes a killing with Assassin's Creed 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla video game: Gamers travel virtually to Ireland with historic sites to the fore.

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 15:00
Ken Foxe

Tourism Ireland spent almost €50,000 on a marketing campaign to tie in with the release of the new instalment of hit video game Assassin’s Creed.

The latest expansion of the Valhalla series ‘Wrath of the Druids’ sees gamers travel virtually to Ireland with the Giant’s Causeway, Co Antrim, Benbulben, Co Sligo, and the Hill of Tara, Co Meath all featuring.

For the first time, Tourism Ireland collaborated directly with gaming streamers using influencers on Twitch in France, Germany, the UK, and Scandinavia.

Tourism Ireland said the campaign had cost €49,405 but declined to release details of how much the individual influencers had been paid citing commercial sensitivity.

From that total, €1,599 was paid to Maxmedia for its work on video editing while media agency OMD was hired to arrange the influencer campaign.

In France, Tourism Ireland worked with a streamer called NotaBene which had 5,545 viewers on his two-hour live stream on Twitch.

Recorded extracts from that livestream on YouTube and other Ireland-related material garnered more than 50,000 views since they were uploaded.

In Germany, a streamer called Kaya Yanar did an advance promotion on Instagram that generated more than 60,000 impressions.

His live stream on Twitch had 4,440 viewers and almost 20,000 views on YouTube, according to Tourism Ireland.

In the Nordic countries, a streamer called Keebabb worked on the campaign with over 4,000 people seeing his posts on Instagram and another 6,000 watching his YouTube video.

Tourism Ireland said the British leg of the campaign is now underway while its own video created for social media has hit more than 60,000 views and helped generated international coverage.

“In rolling out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla campaign, our aim is to bring the island of Ireland to the attention of a new audience of gamers," it said.

“We want to spike their curiosity about the locations which feature in the game and inspire them to come and explore them in real life.” 

It said the the video collaboration with game creators Ubisoft was designed to keep Ireland ‘top of mind’ for post-Covid holidays by showcasing Viking heritage and spectacular landscapes.

A brief for the campaign, also released under freedom of information, said Twitch influencers would be briefed on Irish history for when they were live-streaming.

Tourism Ireland teams up with developer of Assassin's Creed video game for new campaign

assassin's creedtourisminfluencersplace: hill of taraplace: benbulbenorganisation: tourism ireland
