Tourism Ireland teams up with developer of Assassin's Creed video game for new campaign

Gaming influencers all over the world will showcase Ireland's role in the game on social media platforms, potentially exposing millions of gamers to the landscape. 
The Hill of Tara is the setting for a number of key missions and cutscenes in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 11:05
Steven Heaney

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with one of the world’s largest video game developers for a new tourism campaign.

Ireland is the setting for the recent expansion of the best-selling video game Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The 12th game in the Assassin’s Creed series, Valhalla sees the player assume the role of Eivor, the fearsome leader of a Viking clan in AD 873.

In the downloadable content (DLC) expansion Wrath of the Druids, Eivor journeys to Ireland to assist the newly-appointed High-King in his goal of uniting Leinster, Ulster, Munster and Connacht under one banner.

Eivor travels the length of the country through wild forests and rugged landscapes completing missions for the would-be king.

Dozens of real-life locations such as the Giant’s Causeway, Benbulben, Dublin City, and the Hill of Tara feature in the game.

Given the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155m games since its first title in 2007, it is likely that Wrath of the Druids has been downloaded and played by thousands of gamers across the world since its release last month.

Now, Tourism Ireland is hoping to capitalise on the game’s popularity with a new partnership with Ubisoft, the developer behind the series.

Benbulben in Sligo also features in the game.

The collaboration will see gaming influencers in Britain, France, Germany, Spain, and the Nordic countries showcase Ireland’s role in Wrath of the Druids on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms.

It is the first time that Tourism Ireland has worked with popular gaming content creators.

Tourism Ireland said its aim with the campaign is to highlight Ireland as a potential tourist destination for the gamer community.

"Ubisoft has done an incredible job in bringing aspects of Celtic Ireland to life in amazing detail," said Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director Mark Henry.

"This campaign is a fun and innovative way to bring Ireland to the attention of a new audience of gamers. 

"We want to spike players’ curiosity about the featured locations and inspire them to come and explore them in the real world."

As part of the campaign, Tourism Ireland has also produced special video highlighting some of the real-life Irish destinations that appear in the game. 

You can see the video below:

