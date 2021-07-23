Sweltering and blistering sunshine to continue throughout the coming days

Sweltering heat and blistering sunshine is set to continue for the weekend throughout the country, as an increasing number of scientists point to the unusual patterns as irrefutable evidence of climate change.

Met Éireann said the national outlook is for the country to be "warm or very warm in some parts over the weekend", with some showers or thunder in parts, before some semblance of normality is restored next week, with cooler temperatures.

"While there will still be a lot of dry weather, the risk of shower will increase from Sunday onwards," the forecaster said.

Carmen Cobis and Nisier Aguero, both from Panama, on Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin, on Thursday. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tomorrow will again see the mercury reaching 30C in the Midlands, but even the most ardent sun-worshippers are coming to realise the lengthy heatwave is not a normal event.

Coastal areas, including Cork and Kerry, will not reach those temperatures, though they will still come into the mid-20s during the day and stay in the high teens through the night. Valentia, in Co Kerry, recorded Ireland's first tropical night in 20 years, with temperatures not dropping below 20.5C.

Such events are rare and are believed to only have happened six times in the digital record, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday

Looking ahead, the west of the country will see the most sunshine on Saturday, while the east of the country will see a little more cloud.

"Some isolated showers may develop in Connacht and Munster through the evening. Slightly cooler than recent days with highs of 20C to 26C generally, possibly higher locally in the west but slightly cooler along the east coast in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze," it said.

Sunday

Sunday will also see sunny spells, but with some scattered showers developing in the afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

"Staying quite warm too with highest temperatures of 22C to 26C, but feeling a little more refreshing in light to moderate northerly breezes. Largely dry and clear overnight, however, showers will move onto northwestern coasts towards dawn. A mild night with temperatures generally holding above 14C," it said.

Katie Keane, left, and Kelsie Nicholl, both from Tallaght celebrate Kelsie's 22nd birthday on Thursday at Portmarnock beach. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

While the sunshine and high temperatures have lifted the national mood after weeks of rising Covid-19 cases, it should not be ignored that the extreme weather is further evidence that the climate crisis is worsening, scientists have warned.

National broadcaster RTÉ and various media outlets in Ireland have been criticised for not doing more to link the extreme weather with climate change.

Climate crisis worse

In a letter, the Irish Doctors for the Environment (IDE) said the scale of current extreme weather has led to the conclusion that the climate crisis across the globe is actually worse than has previously been considered.

IDE, a non-governmental organisation and registered charity consisting of doctors, medical students and allied healthcare professionals, said to report on extreme record-breaking weather events without mentioning climate change was as "egregious as reporting on the unprecedented spike in ICU admissions last April without mentioning a global pandemic".

Not doing so represented an "abject failure of journalism", it said.