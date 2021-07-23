Boy, 15, becomes the fifth victim of lake drowning incidents this week

A 15-year-old boy has died after a swimming accident earlier this week.

The boy got into difficulty on Tuesday while swimming in Lough Sheelin, which borders Cavan, Westmeath and Meath.

He was rescued from the water shortly before 3pm on Tuesday and was taken to CHI Temple Street, where he died on Thursday evening.

His death brings to five the number of people who have drowned in separate incidents in lakes this week.

On Wednesday, a young mother in her late 20s drowned in a Co Cavan lake while trying to rescue a child.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Lough Gowna shortly before 9.30pm on Wednesday evening.

It is believed she may have been trying to help a child return to the shore.

She has been named locally as Natasha Core, who was from Gowna.

Ms Core's body was recovered near the shoreline by Cavan Fire Services and Civil Defence shortly after.

The scene at Swan Lake, Gowna, Cavan where a young mother, named locally as Natasha Core lost her life in a swimming accident. Picture: Lorraine Teevan

Meanwhile, a man in his 70s died while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim.

The alarm was raised at around 9pm on Wednesday when the man failed to return to the surface.

His body was recovered from the water a short time later by local emergency services.

He has been named locally as Michael Hoey.

The operations manager for the Irish Coastguard, Gerard O’Flynn has issued three recommendations to the public before they access open water areas this weekend.

Mr O’Flynn told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that Sunday is World Drowning Prevention Day which aims to highlight water safety.

The combination of “excellent” weather in recent days along with Covid restrictions on recreation activities had meant more people were taking to the water, he said.

There had been a significant increase in the number of incidents to which the coastguard had been called this year, he said, rising from 1340 at this time last year to 1690 this year.

The three recommendations are:

jet skis – stay away from other people in the water;

open water – never swim alone, always be observed (even from shore), use a tow float and wear an easily identifiable swim cap;

“never, ever” use inflatable toys in open water – the sea, lakes or rivers.

Mr O’Flynn explained that a tow float was a small item that was attached to a swimmer’s foot, it was highly visible and could be easily observed.

The advice for anyone going into the water was to swim only in areas where there is a lifeguard or other groups of people; never swim alone and let people know when to expect your return.

In Northern Ireland, a 55-year-old man died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

He was has been named locally as Peter Jones.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at around 10am in order to try and assist, with teams from Belleek and Enniskillen responding to the incident.

According to the PSNI, the man was "treated at the scene, where he tragically passed away."

On Monday, a 13-year-old boy died in Scarva, Co Down after getting into difficulty in the water while swimming with friends.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the boy was taken to Craigavon hospital where he later passed away.