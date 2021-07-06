Half of adults in Ireland now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as Taoiseach warns of Delta spread

Over 50% of the adult population - around 1.9m people - is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, HSE CEO Paul has confirmed.

In a tweet, Mr Reid wrote that, overall, 69% of the population - have received their first dose.

In total, some 4.42m vaccines have been administered here.

More than 345,000 doses were administered in the last week alone, with around 55,000 administered during each of the last four days.

Around 103,000 second doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were also administered last week.

Slight correction, 345,000 administered in total last week. (Not 245K) — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 6, 2021

“Today is a very significant day in the vaccine rollout,” chair of the Vaccination Taskforce, Professor Brian MacCraith told Newstalk.

“Most significantly of all, we’ve now crossed the 1.9 mark for people, which signifies a massive milestone in the rollout programme," he said.

Yesterday, more than 750 pharmacies across the country began giving out the Janssen one-shot Covid-19 vaccine to the 18 - 34 cohort who have ‘opted in’ to receive it.

The administering of this vaccine for older age groups is continuing.

The HSE has said a further 200,000 doses of the Janssen jab are set to arrive later this month.

Meanwhile, the vaccination portal will open for those aged 30 - 34 from this Friday.

Through the portal, this cohort will be able to register for an mRNA jab from either Pfizer or Moderna.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that those signing up will also be able to opt-in for an earlier dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

National vaccination efforts have been significantly ramped up this week in a bid to halt the spread of the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant, which now accounts for 70% of new Covid-19 cases.

Taoiseach: 'We need to be sensible'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Also this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the Delta variant is beginning to have an impact in Ireland.

Speaking on his way into the Cabinet meeting, he said that the Government was very worried as numbers were increasing and the numbers coming forward for testing had also increased in the past week.

“We do need to be careful about this, to be sensible,” he said.

Mr Martin said that when this summer and last summer were compared, many more facilities were open. Progress had been made to date and it had to be protected.

What was happening in the UK was being monitored, especially the relationship between the number of Delta cases and the level of hospitalisations.

Originally, the Government had hoped to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by the end of June, dependent on supply.

On Monday, Paul Reid said that, as a result of the accelerated rollout, all adults could potentially fully be vaccinated by August or September.

"Every 27,500 people or so is another percentage of the population completed, so that really gives us a potential of up to about 5% extra being completed in July, so it's very significant for us in terms of full completion of vaccines," he said.