More than 1.8m Covid certs to be issued to accelerate return of indoor dining

More than 1.8m Covid certificates are to be issued in the next 10 days in a move to accelerate the reopening of indoor dining.

There were clear signals from Government sources last night that the target is to have indoor activity reopened and international travel up and running by July 19. These certificates, which provide proof of vaccination, are key to this.

A high-level meeting between representatives of the hospitality sector and Government officials heard there was "an absolute commitment" from TDs to provide clarity for pubs and other indoor amenities, such as theatres, by next Monday, July 12.

That meeting took place against the backdrop of a major milestone in Ireland's vaccine rollout as pharmacies started providing jabs for those aged 18 to 34 years. The enormous demand for vaccination in that age cohort has resulted in lengthy waiting lists all over the country, but supplies are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, with health officials targeting full vaccination by the end of August.

Initially, indoor dining was due to reopen yesterday, July 5, but was postponed amid concerns about rising case numbers of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Yesterday alone, some 365 new cases of the virus were reported, with senior health officials confirming that some 70% of all new cases are the Delta variant.

Yesterday's meeting was chaired by the secretary generals of the departments of Tourism and Enterprise, with officials from the departments of Taoiseach and Health also in attendance. No representatives from the public health sector were present at the meeting, which included members of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the Licensed Vintners Federation, and the Vintners Federation of Ireland, as well as sporting and arts groups.

'Stop-gap'

The letters proving vaccination are said to be a "stop-gap" due to the time it would take to develop a digital domestic smartphone app.

Those in hospitality told the Government that this was not the preferred or favourable option for them; however, sources confirmed that this position "softened" over the course of the meeting.

"The reality is if they don't agree some kind of option they won't reopen at all," one official said.

Antigen testing remains on the table but no decision has yet been made on this, as the meeting heard the availability of antigen testing, especially in rural areas, could be problematic.

A suggestion of removing the need for social distancing indoors for vaccinated people was also rejected.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association Ireland said the group will meet again on Thursday.

He said the date of July 19 is key as that is when international travel is due to resume and restaurants and pubs will hope to be dealing with tourists from then on.

'Viable plan'

“So we need to try and have a plan in place that is viable and workable as soon as possible," he said.

It is understood publicans and restaurateurs would enforce rules about access themselves, similar to how they police for underage drinking, and gardaí would not have a formal role in the process.

"We've asked the Government to give us the legal opinion from the Attorney General around this, that this is okay," said Mr Cummins.

A memo for the reopening of indoor hospitality is due at Cabinet next week, the Irish Examiner understands.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he welcomes the discussion. Mr Martin added that despite Nphet concerns around the use of antigen testing, a new group, chaired by Mary Horgan, will examine the role of antigen testing in travel and has said Ireland will sign up to the EU Covid pass to allow international travel on July 19, rejecting reports that the deadline will be missed.

Mr Martin said the Government’s plan, while challenging, “is on track”.

His remarks come as Ireland's nearest neighbours look set to take a significant leap toward the removal of Covid-19 restrictions altogether.

British prime minister Boris Johnson promised to tear up England's coronavirus regulations at the next stage of the road map, including scrapping social distancing requirements and making mask wearing voluntary. The UK's so-called “freedom day” is expected to be July 19. The decision of whether or not to go ahead with the final easing of restrictions will be taken the previous week.