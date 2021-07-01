Cost of living makes Dublin less attractive for remote workers

An international comparison of major cities found Melbourne, Dubai and Sydney are best placed to attract so-called digital nomads, but Dublin falls short when it comes to the cost of living
Cost of living makes Dublin less attractive for remote workers

Digital nomads are people who can work from anywhere using a laptop and an internet connection. Stock image

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 08:00
Shauna Bowers

The cost of living and the price of home office rent in Dublin makes it less attractive to so-called digital nomads, when compared to other cities around the world, a new study has found.

However, overall, the capital ranks 32nd out of 75 major cities globally in the index which examines the best cities to live and work remotely from, according to data on legislation, costs and overall livability.

Digital nomads are people who can work from anywhere using a laptop and an internet connection.

The ‘work-from-anywhere’ index, which was released by on-demand housing platform Nestpick, found Melbourne was the highest-ranking city, and is best prepared to attract this new breed of worker.

The Australian city scored highly on livability factors like safety, healthcare and culture and leisure activities, and is boosted by its remote working infrastructure and the presence of a specific ‘Digital Nomad’ visa.

Dubai and Sydney placed second and third, while Medellin in Colombia, Marrakesh in Morrocco and Shanghai in China placed 75th, 74th and 73rd respectively.

Dublin ranks 32nd out of 75 major cities globally in the index which examines the best cities to live and work remotely from. Picture: John Coveney
Dublin ranks 32nd out of 75 major cities globally in the index which examines the best cities to live and work remotely from. Picture: John Coveney

Dublin, the only Irish city included in the index, scored well (11th out of 75) for remote working infrastructure, which refers to the legal framework for remote work combined with an estimate of the percentage of jobs that are teleworkable in the city.

It also scored well (11th out of 75) for pollution, indicating a relatively low pollution level compared to other cities.

Cost of living

However, it scored low for the cost of living, coming in at 68 out of 75 cities, and 64 out of 75 cities for the price of home office room rent, meaning home office space is less affordable than most other cities.

Tracy Keogh, co-founder of Grow Remote, said the important things for digital nomads when choosing where to travel to are the culture, experience and a sense of community.

"If you think about the number one driver of travel is experiencing other cultures and we're rich in that. Even the Gaeltacht areas, our arts, our culture, our food, all of that," she said.

We need to just take everything that we already sell abroad and repackage it for nomads and remote workers. We have it all, it's just about selling it correctly and communicating that properly."

Ms Keogh said nomads were “niche” until recently, but expects the numbers of them to grow in the coming years.

"There is a huge amount more we can do in this space. When you are talking about making Ireland more attractive, we need to ensure they are existing in an environment that is conducive to keeping them there. We need to make Ireland the best place to work remotely."

Omer Kucukdere, founder and chief executive at Nestpick, said the pandemic has revealed the benefits of remote working flexibility.

Earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced there would be supports in the upcoming budget for remote and blended working post-pandemic.

Read More

More than a million workers to benefit from remote-working tax breaks

More in this section

Doctor examining sick child in face mask HSE starts planning possibility of vaccinating children
Ryanair Committee Ryanair: Irish tourism the ‘laughing stock' of Europe as EU's Covid cert travel system comes into force
New measures linking rent hikes to inflation are too late, says Sinn Féin New measures linking rent hikes to inflation are too late, says Sinn Féin
remote workingplace: dublin
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021

Nolan shares modelling data used in decision to delay summer reopening

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices