DUP set to confirm Jeffrey Donaldson as leader

Mr Donaldson was the only candidate to put his name forward for the party leadership after the dramatic resignation of Mr Poots last week
DUP MP for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson is set to lead the party (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 02:45
David Young, PA

DUP MPs and Assembly members are set to confirm Jeffrey Donaldson as their new leader at a meeting later today.

The party’s 36-strong electoral college will meet in a Co Antrim hotel to rubber stamp the Lagan Valley MP’s ascent to the top job.

The gathering comes after a chaotic two months for Northern Ireland's largest party.

Internal divisions have been laid bare after successive revolts deposed former leader Arlene Foster and her successor Edwin Poots.

Edwin Poots leaves the DUP headquarters in Belfast after he said he will stand down as the party leader (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Donaldson, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only candidate to put his name forward for the party leadership after the dramatic resignation of Mr Poots last week.

Mr Poots’ demise came only weeks after he narrowly defeated Mr Donaldson in the leadership contest to succeed Mrs Foster.

Once he receives the endorsement of the electoral college, which is made up of 28 MLAs and eight MPs, he will become leader designate.

He will become the official party leader next week when the DUP’s ruling executive meets to ratify his appointment.

A year like no other: Micheál Martin marks 12 months as Taoiseach

