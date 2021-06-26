DUP set to confirm Jeffrey Donaldson as leader

DUP MPs and Assembly members are set to confirm Jeffrey Donaldson as their new leader at a meeting later today.
The party’s 36-strong electoral college will meet in a Co Antrim hotel to rubber stamp the Lagan Valley MP’s ascent to the top job.
The gathering comes after a chaotic two months for Northern Ireland's largest party.
Internal divisions have been laid bare after successive revolts deposed former leader Arlene Foster and her successor Edwin Poots.
Mr Donaldson, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only candidate to put his name forward for the party leadership after the dramatic resignation of Mr Poots last week.
Mr Poots’ demise came only weeks after he narrowly defeated Mr Donaldson in the leadership contest to succeed Mrs Foster.
Once he receives the endorsement of the electoral college, which is made up of 28 MLAs and eight MPs, he will become leader designate.
He will become the official party leader next week when the DUP’s ruling executive meets to ratify his appointment.