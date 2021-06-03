Vigilance urged in the mid-West as Covid cases surge to nearly 900 in two weeks 

People in the Mid-West have been urged to take care this bank holiday weekend, as nearly 900 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the region over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, 103 new cases were reported in Limerick alone, compared with seven in Clare and fewer than five in North Tipperary.

The figures come from the Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group, which is made up of Public Health Mid-West, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, UL Hospitals Group, as well as each of the three area’s county councils and Garda divisions.

The statement confirmed that over the last two weeks, there has been an increase of more than 800 cases in Limerick, 48 cases in Clare, and 32 cases in North Tipperary.

“The vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks have been associated with indoor gatherings, house parties, household visits, family gatherings, and largely indoor activity,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, across the country, a further 465 cases were confirmed last night.

The Department of Health also said 84 patients are in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, of whom 30 are in intensive care.

Figures for further Covid-related deaths are still not being published as a result of the recent cyberattack on the HSE's IT systems.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche of Limerick Garda Division said his officers understand that people want to, and are allowed to, meet up outdoors but it must be in line with public health guidelines.

“If you find yourself in a crowded outdoor area, leave that area and spread out somewhere else. It is not the sole responsibility of An Garda Síochána to control crowds and encourage people to follow the guidelines. We are all responsible for our own actions,” he said.

Cllr Michael Collins, mayor of the City and County of Limerick, warned the public that it cannot afford to give an inch, as the country nears the return to “some semblance of normality”.

We have sacrificed so much as a society over the past year or so, that we need to remain resilient and continue to guard against Covid.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said it is not planning to close any area off due to fears of large crowds gathering over the bank holiday weekend.

However, the situation will be monitored.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said it is aware that many people will be looking forward to enjoying the long weekend, especially as the hospitality sector starts to re-open.

However, she appealed to the public to continue to follow public health guidelines when meeting with friends and family to reduce the risk of catching Covid-19.

“With regards to the high incidence rate in Limerick, we are currently going through a period of active case finding, allowing us to track, trace, and follow the disease in the region,” Dr Mannix said.

“Things will get worse before they get better, but we are hopeful we will overcome this outbreak with the help of the public availing of walk-in testing and adhering to public health guidelines,” she added.