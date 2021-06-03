Covid outbreaks in Limerick 'will get worse before they get better', health officials warn

People in the Mid-West have been urged to be safe this Bank Holiday Weekend, after nearly 900 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the region over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, 103 new cases were reported in Limerick alone, while Clare saw seven and there were fewer than five cases reported in North Tipperary.

The figures come from the Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group, which is made up of Public Health Mid-West, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, UL Hospitals Group as well as each of the three area’s respective County Councils and Garda Divisions.

The statement confirmed that over the two weeks, there has been an increase of more than 800 cases in Limerick, 48 cases in Clare, and 32 cases in North Tipperary.

“The vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks have been associated with indoor gatherings, house parties, household visits, family gatherings, and largely indoor activity,” the statement reads.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, Limerick Garda Division, said that Gardai understand that people want to and are allowed to meet up outdoors but it must be in line with public health guidelines.

If you find yourself in a crowded outdoor area, leave that area and spread out somewhere else.

It is not the sole responsibility of an Garda Siochana to control crowds and encourage people to follow the guidelines, we are all responsible for our own actions,” Chief Superintendent Roche said.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins warned the public that we cannot afford to give an, as we near the return to “some semblance of normality.”

“We have sacrificed so much as a society over the past year or so, that we need to remain resilient and continue to guard against Covid,” Mr Collins said.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said they are aware that many people will be looking forward to enjoying the long weekend, especially as the hospitality sector starts to re-open.

However, she appealed to the public to continue following Public Health guidelines when meeting with friends and family to reduce the risk of catching Covid-19. “With regards to the high incidence rate in Limerick, we are currently going through a period of active case finding, allowing us to track, trace, and follow the disease in the region,” Dr Mannix said.

“Things will get worse before they get better, but we are hopeful we will overcome this outbreak with the help of the public availing of walk-in testing and adhering to Public Health guidelines,” she added.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said that although great progress has been made with the vaccination programme, a significant proportion of the population does not have that protection.

This means people in all age groups are at risk of becoming severely ill due to Covid-19.

As well as that, a sustained high incidence in Covid-19 transmission across the Mid-West has the potential to cause severe disruption in the hospitals when they are attempting to recover from a devastating cyberattack.

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council encouraged the public to enjoy this weekend, in a safe manner, but added that the re-opening is “dependent on every one of us being careful and following the rules.”

The HSE self-referral walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centre will continue to operate until next Wednesday, June 9, from 11am to 7pm.

Self-referral walk-in/drive-through Covid-19 test centres in Mid-West:

Ballysimon Road, Limerick City (Unit 6D Eastpoint Business Park, V94 KN73) Self-referral from 8am to 4pm

St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street (former St Joseph's Hospital, V94 N4C0) Self-referral from 11am to 6.15pm (June 3rd to June 9th)

Nenagh (Former Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, E45 TY04) Self-referral from 9am to 7.45pm

Ennis (Block 1, Ballymalley Business Park, V95 Y981) Self-referral from 12pm to 6pm