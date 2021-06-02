Family concerned for man, 70, missing from Galway

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing from his home in Galway.
John Joyce, 70, was last seen in the Rahoon Road area at around 10pm on Monday, May 31.
Mr Joyce is around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with white combed back hair and glasses.
He is known to frequent Galway City Centre and Salthill.
Gardaí and his family are concerned for Mr Joyce's welfare.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in finding Mr Joyce is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.